Historic College Football Powerhouse Plummets in Updated 2027 Recruiting Rankings

Moving into the summer evaluation period means changes around the top of the college football recruiting rankings as prospects continue to come off the big board.

And for every team that moves up those rankings, there are others headed downward, and that was the case for one of college football’s most recognizable powerhouses.

Big Ten blue-blood is falling

Turbulent would be a good way to describe how Penn State has performed on the recruiting front since Matt Campbell took over the program.

Initially considered one of the better recruiting classes in the country in what was shaping up as a solid debut for the new head coach on an impressive early run, a series of commitment flips and misses has changed the narrative.

Mere days ago, the Nittany Lions were considered the No. 12 recruiting class in the country, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

Now, they’ve slipped to the No. 23 position, also falling to No. 24 on the Rivals national recruiting index, after the surprising decision by four-star running back Aiden Gibson to flip from Penn State to Big Ten rival Rutgers instead.

Some notable flips hurt their cause

Running back prospect Aiden Gibson was a Penn State pledge before he reversed course and chose a Big Ten rival. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A top 100 prospect nationally and a top 25 running back in some rankings, Gibson was the third-highest placed commitment in Penn State’s class at the time, committing in May before reversing course and flipping to the Scarlet Knights in July.

That was despite there really being no public information that suggested Gibson’s pledge to the Nittany Lions was ever in question.

But he became the latest in a group of prospects that included Khalil Taylor and top 35 cornerback Semajay Robinson, among others, to change their minds about Penn State.

Taylor, the highest-rated uncommitted player from Pennsylvania and one of Campbell’s top wide receiver targets, initially pledged to James Franklin at Happy Valley, changed his mind after Franklin’s exit, then re-engaged again, but ultimately chose Nebraska.

Prospects who visit Penn State always speak highly of the program and the campus, but for some reason, Campbell and his crew have proven unable to cement their position with those recruits and now most of their big targets are out of the picture.

Highest-ranked teams still holding strong

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There may be no budging Texas A&M from the No. 1 position in the 2027 recruiting rankings after a barnstorming offseason that resulted in commitments from 26 prospects including five five-stars and 11 players ranked top 10 at their positions.

Notre Dame moved into the No. 2 slot in the latest Rivals update with a trio of five-stars, among them offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola and edge rusher Abraham Sesay.

Israel Abrams, the No. 4 quarterback in the country, and a marquee flip by five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant enable Miami to improve to third nationally, and the Hurricanes also boast former Georgia five-star corner commit Donte Wright.

Oregon and Texas round out the top five nationally, with wide receiver Xavier Sabb heading to the Ducks and No. 1 cornerback John Meredith and top wideout pledged to the Longhorns’ No. 5 class.