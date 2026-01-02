Tim Tebow names the greatest QB performance in College Football Playoff history

Nobody can appreciate a quarterback like another quarterback, which is why ESPN broadcaster TIm Tebow's thoughts after the CFP quarterfinal round were significant. Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, was certainly impressed by an epic performance and gave due credit accordingly.

Tebow was struck by the final game of the current CFP quarterfinals and gave credit to one of the out-of-nowhere stories of the 2025 season. A season ago, this talented quarterback was slinging spirals for the Ferris State Bulldogs. Now, he's been knocking off the Georgia Bulldogs, and Tebow wasn't shy about sharing love.

After Trinidad Chambliss led Ole Miss to a dramatic 39-34 win over Georgia, Tim Tebow called him out for brilliance.

"I feel like it was one of the best quarterback performances that we have seen since the College Football Playoff has been in existence," Tebow told Chambliss in ESPN's postgame coverage. Tebow praised Chambliss's "crazy scrambles" with helping set up the Rebel victory.

“I feel like it was one of the best quarterback performances that we have seen since the College Football Playoff has been in existence.” @TimTebow showing love to Trinidad Chambliss 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PptVG90sRD — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 2, 2026

Chambliss actually broke a Sugar Bowl record previously held by Tebow with 13 straight completions during the game. He finished 30-for-46 for 362 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Ole Miss was 5 for 14 on third down and Chambliss seemingly willed each of those conversions with exceptional plays.

But no play mattered more than a 40 yard dart to De'Zhaun Stribling on 3rd and 5 from Ole Miss's own 30 yard line with 32 seconds to play. With the game tied at 34, an incomplete pass would have returned the football to Georgia with a best-case scenario of going to overtime.

Surprising star Trinidad Chambliss has impressed more people than just ESPN broadcaster Tim Tebow in a season to remember. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

But offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. trusted Chambliss, who took a 1-on-1 deep shot at Stribling, who pulled in the long pass around the Georgia 45 and then wound to the Bulldog 30 yard line, giving the distance to set up Lucas Caminero's game-winning field goal seconds later.

Chambliss's rise to stardom has been one of the most surprising events of the 2025 season. He began the year playing behind touted returnee Austin Simmons for Lane Kiffin's squad. Simmons sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 against Kentucky and Chambliss went from a backup who Lane Kiffin praised to the star of the Rebel season.

Chambliss passed for over 300 yards in each of his first three starts. He has now thrown for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season against just three interceptions.

Two years ago, he was a back-up QB at Division II Ferris State. In 2024, he passed for 2,925 yards and 26 scores at Ferris State and got himself onto the radar of Lane Kiffin.

At this point, it's unclear whether Chambliss will get a waiver for another college season and if he does, if it'll be in Oxford, with Lane Kiffin at LSU, or even somewhere else. But for one memorable Thursday night, one legendary QB summed him up as being as good as any CFP passer yet has ever been.