Tim Tebow sends clear advice to Arch Manning amid struggles
As Arch Manning is enduring an uneven 2025 campaign, Tim Tebow spoke up with some advice. Tebow has seen both the hype and the glory of college football, as a former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion. In discussing Manning's situation on the Rich Eisen show, the former Florida legend offered his candidate take for Manning.
Tebow's take
I would just encourage him, remember the love of the game and play for it. You don't have to make every play. You don't have to be perfect. I have really appreciated the way that he's carried himself for three years now.... People will keep talking. There'll be praise and there'll be criticism.... Just try to block it out, love the game, love your teammates, enjoy it.- Tim Tebow
Manning's troubles
Manning headed into 2025 under about as much pressure as possible. The third generation of a family of legendary QBs, Manning was the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose Texas, placed only a handful of snaps as in 2023 and then saw spot duty in 2024.
Manning started a pair of games after injuries to starter Quinn Ewers and posted impressive numbers, albeit against mediocre competition. Manning threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and just a pair of interceptions in 90 pass attempts. So far this season, in 85 attempts, he has just 579 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, and that was with two of the three games coming against San Jose State and UTEP.
Texas also began the season at No. 1, a post from which they slid following a 14-7 Week 1 loss at then-No. 3 Ohio State. But Manning's poor performance (he was 11-for-25 passing for 114 yards against UTEP) has caused some critics to wonder if he is actually injured or was merely overrated as a prospect. Tebow's cautionary words seem to take the more common view, that Manning's struggles are just part of the development process as a college football superstar.