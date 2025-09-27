Todd McShay describes SEC quarterback as a 'competitive lunatic'
Quarterback play continues to define the conversation in college football, with breakout stars and unexpected storylines shaping the season each week. Few players have drawn more intrigue than Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer, who has taken on one of the toughest schedules in the country while showcasing a fearless, improvisational style. That combination caught the attention of The Ringer’s Todd McShay, who joined The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss which quarterbacks have stood out.
McShay singled out Mateer for his unique makeup and his refusal to play safe in key moments. He noted that Mateer is not afraid to throw across his body or challenge defenders in the open field. While McShay acknowledged that Mateer’s approach can sometimes create risk, he praised the Sooners quarterback for showing toughness and conviction that teammates rally around.
He described Mateer as a different kind of leader, one who thrives on chaos and pushes boundaries. It was this edge that led McShay to deliver his most striking description, calling Mateer a “competitive lunatic” who is “built different.”
McShay Shares Detailed Praise For Mateer’s Playing Style
During his conversation with Simmons, McShay recounted a specific moment that illustrated Mateer’s unrelenting competitiveness. He recalled a game last season against Texas Tech when Mateer, then at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma, refused to step out of bounds after a late run.
Instead, Mateer cut back inside, showing off unexpected speed and power. McShay explained that the quarterback, who looks more like a fullback with his thick legs, darted down the sideline running in the 4.5 range and drove directly at two defensive backs. Rather than sliding, Mateer stiff-armed both players, leaving McShay stunned.
“Two defenders converge on him, and I’m watching it sitting here in my office with my remote. I’m like, ‘Just go down. Just slide.’ And he looks up at these two defensive backs and starts stiff-arming them, both of them. And I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s built different. He’s just a competitive lunatic,’” McShay said.
That kind of sequence, McShay noted, defines Mateer’s reputation as a quarterback who thrives on intensity. He added that Mateer has a willingness to attempt throws other players shy away from, similar in some ways to LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier last season. For McShay, the defining factor is not just Mateer’s ability but his mindset, which makes him a quarterback worth watching closely.
Comparisons, Draft Stock And What Comes Next
When pressed for an NFL comparison, McShay called Mateer a faster version of Baker Mayfield. He pointed out that while Mayfield has a stronger arm, both share an urgency and excitement that can swing games. McShay admitted that Mateer’s mechanics are inconsistent, occasionally leaving easy throws on the field, but he emphasized that scouts and coaches fall in love with the personality, the interviews, and the leadership qualities that set him apart.
McShay also praised Mateer for betting on himself by choosing Oklahoma over more favorable situations, comparing it to Joe Flacco’s Super Bowl run when he entered a contract year.
With Oklahoma facing a brutal schedule loaded with ranked opponents, McShay argued that Mateer has already proven his style can translate in the SEC.
If he returns from his hand injury and maintains the level he has shown, McShay projected him as a first-round NFL draft pick, potentially in the same mid-to-late range as Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
After this week's bye, the Sooners will return to action against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Oct. 4.