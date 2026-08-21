Todd McShay Picks Historic College Football Powerhouse to Win the National Championship

Winning a national championship in college football has become an increasingly difficult feat in the last three decades.

The inception of conference and national championship games in the 1990s presented more hurdles for national championship contenders to clear each year. Now that the College Football Playoff has expanded to 12 teams, a national champion could win as many as five postseason games in addition to running the 12-game regular-season gauntlet.

The majority of participants from the 2026 College Football Playoff like their chances at making it back this season. Additionally, programs that narrowly missed the 12-team field, like Notre Dame and Texas, feel they have a strong shot to make a deep run this season.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay has an idea of who will win it all in 2026. McShay picked the Miami Hurricanes as his national champion on a recent edition of "The Brandon Walker College Football Show."

"I think they're getting overlooked, and I don't know if there is a massive gap between Dante Moore and (Darian) Mensah," McShay said. "I think with (Mark) Fletcher in the backfield, we know that offensive line is going to be good. We got Malachi Toney, we got other weapons."

In addition to McShay's point about the weapons Miami boasts in its arsenal, it also plays one of the most favorable schedules among College Football Playoff contenders this season. The Hurricanes will face Notre Dame in a road rematch in early November, but it is vastly superior to its competition in a weak ACC.

Why is Miami being overlooked?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) and defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) tackle Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The greatest football teams are the ones that are dominant at the point of attack.

Much of what aided Miami's run in the 2026 College Football Playoff stemmed from its play at the line of scrimmage. The Hurricanes featured a trio of NFL talents on their offensive line in Francis Mauigoa, Markel Bell and Anez Cooper and a pair of first-round defensive ends in Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor in 2025.

The Hurricanes' defensive line should remain potent with defensive tackles Ahmad Moten Sr. and Justin Scott in its interior. Miami acquired former Missouri starter Damon Wilson as one of its defensive end starters while promoting Armondo Blount on the other side.

The offensive line requires more work to get it up to speed; Miami only returns one starter while promoting a trio of depth pieces and No. 1 offensive tackle recruit Jackson Cantwell into starting roles. However, the play of his offensive lines is what catapulted Mario Cristobal back into the head coaching ranks, so he'll make sure the Hurricanes are still a force up front.