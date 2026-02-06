$1.9 million prospect predicted to be ‘instant impact’ college football player

Jackson Cantwell, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound left tackle out of Nixa (Mo.), has quickly emerged as the headliner of the 2026 recruiting class and one of the highest-valued incoming signees entering college football this week.

Cantwell formally signed with Miami (FL) in May 2025 and arrives at a Hurricanes program coming off a 13-win 2025 season and a College Football Playoff run that culminated in the program’s first national championship game appearance since 2002, a 27–21 loss to Indiana.

Even in defeat, welcoming one of the nation’s most coveted prospects, at a premium position, no less, only further boosts optimism surrounding Miami’s rapid rise toward the top of the college football landscape.

That point was driven home Thursday when Rivals released its list of the top “instant impact signees” from the 2026 recruiting cycle, naming Cantwell as the lone offensive tackle from his class.

Cantwell dominated at Nixa High across multiple seasons. He finished his senior year anchoring an offense that averaged over 40 points per game, earning state and national recognition from MaxPreps and Gatorade, including MaxPreps Missouri Player of the Year honors and Gatorade distinctions.

He also garnered national All-America recognition and was ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally and a top-five overall prospect across the major recruiting services.

As a result, Cantwell’s recruitment drew heavy attention from college football’s elite, with offers from Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, and several other high-major programs before he ultimately chose Miami.

Not only is Cantwell one of the most coveted incoming prospects in the 2026 class, but he also ranks among the highest NIL valuations for any high-school signee entering college football.

On3’s NIL profile lists Cantwell with a $1.9 million valuation, while multiple outlets have reported figures in the $1.5 million to $2 million range for his first year, placing him among the highest-valued true freshmen in the current NIL market.

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cantwell’s arrival at Miami highlights how elite offensive linemen, not just quarterbacks or traditional skill-position players, have become central figures in the NIL arms race and that more programs are increasingly willing to invest heavily in trench play.

It also underscores Miami’s ability to land a consensus top tackle while pairing that commitment with a top-tier NIL valuation, reinforcing the program’s recruiting momentum following a 13-win, national-title-contending 2025 season.

For Cantwell, being labeled an “instant impact” signee signals that coaching staffs expect him to compete for early playing time, accelerating the typical development timeline for incoming freshmen.

