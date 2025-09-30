Todd McShay projects NFL leap for Big Ten coach with Dan Campbell personality
Buzz from Eugene is likely drifting into NFL circles as Oregon’s win streak stretches and the head coach at the center of it keeps drawing comparisons to a pro sideline star.
NFL draft analyst Todd McShay sees Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as a rising star who may soon draw serious attention from the NFL. On Monday’s episode of The McShay Show podcast, McShay compared Lanning to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and suggested that professional franchises will take notice of his leadership and style.
The timing of McShay’s remarks comes just days after Oregon’s dramatic 30-24 road win over Penn State. The Ducks secured the victory on Dillon Thieneman’s interception in the second overtime, extending their regular season winning streak to 23 games and pushing their record to 5-0.
It was another display of the culture Lanning has built in Eugene and why his name is surfacing in conversations about the NFL. McShay framed it plainly. “But how are you not, how are you watching this thing if you’re an owner, general manager, or decision maker in an NFL organization, and not saying Lanning’s the next Dan Campbell?”
McShay Compares Lanning To Dan Campbell
McShay emphasized that Lanning’s edge comes from striking a balance between discipline and inspiration. He noted that Lanning has the kind of presence that NFL decision makers look for, the ability to push his players hard while still earning their trust and respect. It is that blend of toughness and motivation, McShay argued, that makes the Oregon coach comparable to Dan Campbell.
He continued, pointing to Lanning’s theatrical sideline presence. “I think he’s even more, like, I don’t want to say sophisticated, but younger. I don’t know. The way he motivates his team, and I know we had a clip the other day and we talked about it, it was like from 300 to Gladiator. He just presses all the right buttons.”
“To see the confidence he has in his team and the way he empowers them to go out, and he lifts everyone up, even though he’s a badass and he’s tough on them and gets the most out of them. But Campbell’s the same way. Dan Campbell’s the same way. He grinds them, man. We saw the Hard Knocks. You see the physicality, the toughness, all of it. Campbell knows how to then lift guys up, and you’re like, this Lanning is special. He’s special.”
The endorsement adds fuel to speculation that Lanning will be on short lists after the season. Oregon’s consistency under his watch continues to draw attention and highlight his ability to manage players, staff, and high-pressure moments.
The Ducks are off this weekend and will be hosting the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11.