Rece Davis predicts winner of Oregon-Washington 'Fight for the Forest' rivalry game
The "Fight for the Forest" rivalry renews on Saturday as the Oregon Ducks travel to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies. This matchup marks the second meeting between the programs as members of the Big Ten Conference. Oregon enters the game ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings with a 10-1 record. A victory at Husky Stadium would all but guarantee the Ducks a berth in the 12-team playoff field.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning holds a 1-3 record against the rival program during his tenure. He acknowledged that his team must manage high emotions in a hostile environment to secure a win.
Lanning is 2-0 against Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch from previous meetings when Fisch coached the Arizona Wildcats. The Ducks have not played in Seattle since a narrow loss in October 2023.
The stakes go beyond just bragging rights for the visiting team. Oregon remains in contention for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. A win over Washington, combined with specific results elsewhere, could propel Oregon into the conference title matchup.
The Huskies look to play spoiler and secure a signature win in Fisch's first year.
Rece Davis Predicts Winner of Oregon-Washington Clash
Longtime college football analyst Rece Davis weighed in on the rivalry during an episode of the College GameDay podcast on Wednesday. Davis selected Oregon to win the game despite the challenges of playing on the road. He pointed to the coaching changes at Washington as a key differentiator from previous years. The host noted that while Washington had success under former coach Kalen DeBoer, the current landscape favors the Ducks.
"When in doubt, go with the better team," Davis said. "Washington had Oregon's number a couple of years ago, but that was the Kalen DeBoer teams. I'm going to say it's different enough now. I'll take the Ducks to win as well."
Davis described the matchup as a potential trap game comparable to the Alabama-Auburn rivalry. He highlighted the "unadulterated contempt" the two fan bases hold for one another. The analyst warned that the Huskies possess explosive offensive weapons that could challenge the Oregon defense. He specifically noted that Washington plays well at home and would love to ruin the season for their rivals.
The Huskies are led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr. who has thrown for over 2,700 yards this season. Lanning praised the sophomore for his speed and ability to extend plays. Washington also boasts a stout defense that ranks 18th nationally against the run. Oregon counters with the eighth-ranked rushing offense in the country.
Ball security could decide the outcome on Saturday. Oregon ranks 24th nationally with a plus-six turnover margin. The Ducks' defense allows just 14.9 points per game and will try to limit a Washington offense that scores over 35 points per contest.
The Ducks will face the Huskies in Seattle on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.