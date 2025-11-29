Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Rivalry Week college football
Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in Big Ten country in anticipation of the big showdown between Ohio State and Michigan from The Big House.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Nov. 29 ahead of the undefeated Buckeyes’ showdown against the Wolverines in one of this weekend’s most consequential Rivalry Week matchups.
The Game highlights playoff hopefuls
What happens on the field between Ohio State and Michigan usually matters on the national stage, and that remains the case in 2025.
The reigning national champion Buckeyes are the top-ranked team in college football, but have dropped four straight games against the arch-rival Wolverines.
Michigan wants to not only make it five in a row, but carve out a potential path for itself in the College Football Playoff conversation with what would be the best win in the country this year on paper.
What's on for college football in Rivalry Week
Ohio State and Michigan are not the only rivals facing off in an action-packed regular season finale.
Alabama hits the road in the 2025 Iron Bowl game against Auburn looking to play into the SEC Championship Game and avoid what would be potential elimination from College Football Playoff consideration, already sitting at two losses.
Miami remains the highest-ranked team in the ACC according to the selection committee, but it has quite a road to make the conference title game as it goes to conference hopeful Pittsburgh.
Big Ten playoff contender Oregon also closes away from home, facing a credible challenger in rival Washington, as the Ducks look to stay at one loss and remain in the playoff bracket.
Oklahoma has two losses and no room for error as it hosts four-loss, upset-minded LSU, but hopes to ride a dominant defense to what should be inclusion in the playoff with a win.
In-state SEC rivals Vanderbilt and Tennessee square off on Rocky Top with each team ranked and on the same field for the first time ever. Vandy could get back into the playoff mix with a win.
Virginia will clinch a place in the ACC Championship Game if it can take down Virginia Tech.
College GameDay in 2025
ESPN and College GameDay were on site for another consequential Big Ten game last weekend, as Oregon made a statement in a dominant win against USC to move closer to playoff contention.
That result was another positive for home teams whenever College GameDay has been on campus this season, improving to 9-4 this year. A good omen for Michigan?
Week 13: Eugene, Ore... Oregon def. USC, 42-27
Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay today
When: Sat., Nov. 29
Where: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network