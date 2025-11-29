Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Who wins, and why?
Oregon has little room for mistakes heading into the regular season finale against rival Washington, sitting with one loss in a competitive College Football Playoff bracket that could see some notable changes coming out of Rivalry Week.
A win would likely lock the Ducks into one of the final dozen places in the field, but the Huskies are looking to end their own season on a high note while handing its top rival what would be a very costly late loss.
Oregon vs. Washington: What to watch
1. Containing Williams and Washington’s run
Oregon fields the nation’s No. 8 scoring defense at 14.9 points allowed per game and must limit dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has thrown for over 2,700 yards with an impressive 19-6 TD-to-INT ratio while adding 568 rushing yards.
Washington’s ground game has been mediocre lately, but Oregon’s secondary and front alignment need to contain QB scrambles and options to force third-and-long situations.
2. Explosive plays and scoring efficiency
Both offenses rank top-20 in scoring — Oregon at No. 9 (39.3 ppg) and Washington at No. 18 (35.5 ppg) — with a total over 50 points projected in this Big Ten clash.
Oregon’s balanced attack behind Dante Moore (257 yards, 2 TDs last game) needs to find exploits against Washington’s No. 28 pass defense, while the Ducks must convert red-zone trips against a Huskies unit allowing just 18.8 points.
3. Moore’s protection vs. Huskies pressure
Washington’s defense ranks 15th in points allowed and has contributed to recent blowouts, posing a test for Oregon’s line amid key injuries like WR Dakorien Moore (questionable).
If Oregon keeps Moore clean to hit playmakers like tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the Ducks should build on their five-game win streak; Washington thrives if it disrupts rhythm and forces turnovers, but Oregon is top-10 in fewest given away.
Who is favored?
The betting market is siding with the Ducks over the Huskies by about a touchdown.
Oregon is a 6.5 point favorite against Washington, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Oregon at -260 and for Washington at +215 to win outright.
Oregon vs. Washington prediction: Who wins?
Washington has the bodies who can match up pretty well with Oregon on both lines of scrimmage, and the Ducks aren’t applying as much pressure up front defensively as we expected them to lately.
Facing a mobile quarterback like Demond Williams, who can create and extend plays if given room in the pocket, could make things a little interesting for the playoff hopeful Ducks.
College Football HQ picks...
- Oregon wins 25-19
- Doesn’t cover the spread
- And hits the under
How to watch Oregon vs. Washington
When: Sat., Nov. 29
Where: Washington
Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific
TV: CBS network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams