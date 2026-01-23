Top 6 Big Ten wide receivers ranked for college football 2026

With three straight CFP crowns, the road to the top of college football in 2026 likely winds through the Big Ten. Indeed, not only does the league own the crowns, it probably also claims the best player in the entire sport in Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

But there's more than Smith to think about in terms of Big Ten pass catchers. Surprising Indiana standout Charlie Becker will be back and the transfer portal sent one top target switching Big Ten teams. Here's a rundown of the best receivers in the 2026 season ahead within the Big Ten.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Again, probably the top receiver and player in college football and the most likely non-QB to land atop the 2027 NFL Draft. In two seasons, the 6'3" Smith has caught 163 passes for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns. He's the best of the best.

Smith is speedy enough to break away from pursuit but also physical enough to pick on shorter and weaker corners. He's an outside receiver who can also make plays over the middle when needed. The sky is the limit for his 2026 production.

2. Omar Cooper, Indiana

IF Cooper chooses to return, he's immediately a top talent. Of course, there is the issue of him potentially going pro. The 6' junior receiver played his way into more and more chances in four years at Indiana and capitalized in 2025, snagging 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He's something of an NFL tweener and might be wise to consider another season in college given the massive jump between sophomore and junior season production. He's a wiry slot receiver who can also crack the big play downfield and could have a 1,000 yard season at Indiana in 2026.

3. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Rutgers receiver KJ Duff is heading back to New Jersey for the 2026 season and will likely shine. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Duff has a breakthrough sophomore campaign, catching 60 passes for 1,084 yards and seven TDs. He's 6'6", which makes him more than a handful on the edges of the field. In a memorable performance highlighting his epic season, Duff snagged six passes for 241 yards against Purdue. Duff would have been a transfer portal star, but chose to stick with Rutgers.

He's still a little raw, but you can't teach Duff's size or his big-play ability. He needs to get more consistent and refine his route running in 2026, but he should have a massive season while doing so.

4. Nick Marsh, Indiana

The rich get richer, with Marsh heading over to Indiana after two years at Michigan State. The 6'3" target caught 59 passes for 662 yards and six scores for the Spartans.

Marsh is very physical and represents more of a true outside threat than the other Indiana receivers. If the Hoosiers are going to challenge for a repeat title, Marsh figures to be at the center of the picture.

5, Charlie Becker, Indiana

Sure-handed Charlie Becker helped Indiana capture the national title in 2025 and is heading back for more. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the big expectations for Marsh don't diminsh the good work of the Big Ten's top hands man, Charlie Becker. Becker caught 34 passes for 679 yards and four scores as a sophomore, even making key fourth-down plays in the CFP title game. He's a wiry 6'4" and makes plays over the middle with dazzling consistency.

He's one of the most sure-handed guys in football and particularly if Cooper goes pro, he's a key part of Indiana's passing game. Think of a taller, stronger Hunter Renfrow.

6. Nyziah Hunter, Nebraska

Hunter is a great candidate to take off in 2026. On a Nebraska team that struggled to pass after Dylan Raiola's injury, he still caught 43 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers would have been much higher with Raiola, and they should improve in 2026.

Hunter is explosive and is a threat to score for anywhere on the field. At around 6'2", he's a versatile, do-it-all guy who will get a bigger role for the Huskers in 2026.