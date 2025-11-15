Top college football head coach set to receive contract extension after 9-0 start
One name on many of the college football coaching hot boards might be coming back off. Heading into Week 12, it's now being reported that one of college football's top coaching is getting a contract extension and a pay raise. Welcome Texas A&M's Mike Elko to the inner circle of top paid college football bosses, pending finalizing a deal with the Aggies.
Elko's resume
Elko's defensive chops and impressive head coaching performance have elevated him into the top tier of college football coaches. The 48-year old Elko rose to prominence as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He spent two seasons at the head coach at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a 16-9 record.
After the firing of Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M was believed to be closing in on Kentucky's Mark Stoops as their next coach. But an 11th hour change of heart instead brought Elko back to A&M. In two seasons, the Aggies are 17-5 under Elko and are basically all but guaranteed a College Football Playoff berth after a 9-0 start this season.
Elko's new deal
Elko signed a six year, $42 million deal with the Aggies in late 2023 when he took the job. The new deal is rumored to be a six-year pact with an expected salary of over $11 million per season. If the deal is completed as planned, Elko jumps into the top 10 of highest salaried college football coaches. Based on figures from last month, Elko would end up around sixth on the current list.
A&M's situation
Texas A&M's 9-0 start leaves the Aggies third in the latest CFP rankings. Even ESPN's FPI, which is a bit less impressed with A&M than most rankings (FPI has A&M No. 7 overall) says the Aggies now have a 95.4% shot a College Football Playoff berth, slightly behind Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio State on that metric.
Several schools had been linked with Elko in recent coaching rumors, most notably Penn State. But with a new deal, a new salary, and a No. 3 team, it's likely that Elko won't be going anywhere in the near future.