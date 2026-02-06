Top NCAA conference sets new record in annual revenue share distributions to teams

The financial figures for the most recent collegiate athletic fiscal year have officially reached a historic milestone. Conference leadership confirmed this week that the total distribution to member institutions has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the first time. This massive influx of capital reflects a surge of more than $200 million compared to the previous cycle.

This significant jump in funding arrives as the collegiate landscape transitions into a new era of media rights and membership. The total pool of $1.03 billion serves as a testament to the immense commercial value of high-level college athletics. These funds are designated to support a wide range of needs from academic resources to health and wellness programs for thousands of student-athletes.

Commissioner Greg Sankey emphasized that these distributions are vital for maintaining elite programs across all sports, including women’s and Olympic disciplines. He noted that the financial strength of the organization allows universities to offer comprehensive benefits such as debt-free education and long-term medical coverage.

The revenue shift marks a pivotal moment for the sixteen schools navigating an increasingly complex environment.

The record-breaking $1.03 billion total for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, highlights a dramatic increase in per-school payouts. For the fourteen institutions with full-year participation status, the average distribution per campus rose to $72.4 million.

This represents a substantial rise of roughly $18.6 million over the prior year’s average of $53.8 million. The primary drivers of this wealth include lucrative television contracts along with revenue from postseason football and basketball tournaments.

A new media rights deal with ESPN and ABC played a central role in elevating the conference's financial profile after decades of shared broadcasting. Additionally, the expansion of the College Football Playoff contributed to the larger pool of available funds.

Newcomers to the league, such as the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, saw smaller initial payouts as they integrated into the system. Oklahoma received $2.6 million, while Texas brought in $12.1 million, primarily from bowl participation and NCAA funds.

These figures are expected to align with the rest of the membership as their tenure continues in the coming seasons.

The distribution also includes $37.4 million retained directly by the schools that competed in postseason bowl games and playoff matchups. This decentralized wealth ensures that the most successful programs on the field see a direct correlation in their athletic department budgets.

As the industry evolves, this level of funding provides a necessary cushion for schools to implement new financial benefits for their players.

