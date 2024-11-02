Tre Harris injury update: Ole Miss WR's status vs. Arkansas
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris is a game-time decision for Saturday’s game against Arkansas, according to ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel.
Harris has been listed as questionable with a lower body injury on the Rebels’ player availability report throughout the week after he missed last weekend’s game against Oklahoma.
The wide receiver had 7 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury in Ole Miss’ overtime loss against LSU on Oct. 12.
But following the injury, Harris was spotted on the team’s sideline and wearing street clothes after not playing on any snaps on the Rebels’ final offensive drive in regulation.
Harris was dealing with an ailment prior to the LSU game, but was elevated to probable before the matchup, though has not seen the field since then.
Despite his absence, Harris is still the team’s leading receiver in terms of production, catching 59 passes for 987 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns in 7 games this season.
He eclipsed 100 yards receiving in 5 games this year, including a 225 yard effort against Georgia Southern.
Cayden Lee is the next-most productive wide receiver for Ole Miss this season, with 31 receptions for 488 yards and a touchdown.
Antwane Wells has 4 touchdown catches this season, but has not scored since September.
Ole Miss kicks off on the road against Arkansas at 11 a.m. Central time on Saturday.
