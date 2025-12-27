Texans vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17 (Bet on Jayden Higgins)
The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans are set to face off in an AFC battle between two playoff-bound teams in Week 17. It's a standalone game on Saturday, so let's go ahead and place a few bets on who's going to find the end zone.
Texans vs. Chargers Best Touchdown Bets
- Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+135)
- Jayden Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+460)
- Tre Harris Anytime Touchdown (+600)
Omarion Hampton Anytime Touchdown (+135)
It's rare to be able to bet on a starting running back to score a touchdown at these long of odds, so let's take advantage of this opportunity. The best plan of action to move the ball against the Texans is to run the football and avoid attacking their elite secondary. That should be music to the ears of Jim Harbaugh, who loves nothing more than to pound the rock. With all of that in mind, Hampton to score at +135 seems like a great bet to place.
Jayden Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+460)
Jayden Higgins may not rack up the yards every week, but he's a sneaky, dangerous weapon for the Texans, and he has already found the end zone four times this season. With most of the Chargers' attention on Nico Collins, Higgins could find some favorable matchups on Sunday, which makes him a great dark horse touchdown bet at +460.
Tre Harris Anytime Touchdown (+600)
Tre Harris has seen an increased role in the Chargers' offense of late, seeing a combined 10 targets, hauling in seven of them for 103 yards through the air. He's still seeking his second touchdown of the season, but if he keeps seeing plenty of targets, he's going to find the end zone sooner rather than later.
