Tre Harris update: Ole Miss WR upgraded ahead of Georgia game
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris was upgraded to questionable to appear in Saturday’s game against Georgia, according to the SEC availability report revealed on Friday night.
Harris was listed as doubtful on Thursday before his designation was improved at the end of the week, signaling newfound optimism that he may be able to play against the Bulldogs.
If so, it would give the Rebels’ high-powered offense its most productive contributor after Harris missed the last two-plus games with a lower body injury.
Saturday’s matchup against Georgia amounts to a kind of elimination game for Ole Miss, which debuted at No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
The Rebels come in with a 7-2 overall record and a 3-2 mark in SEC play and a third loss would almost certainly be enough for the selection committee to exclude the team from consideration.
A player designated as questionable has a 50 percent chance to play in a game, according to the terms of the SEC football availability report.
The wide receiver had 7 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury in Ole Miss’ overtime loss against LSU on Oct. 12.
But following the injury, Harris was spotted on the team’s sideline and wearing street clothes after not playing on any snaps on the Rebels’ final offensive drive in regulation.
Harris was dealing with an ailment prior to the LSU game, but was elevated to probable before the matchup, though has not seen the field since then.
The receiver has not played in the Rebels' prior two games, a 26-14 win over Oklahoma and a 63-31 victory at Arkansas.
Despite his absence, Harris is still the team’s leading receiver in terms of production, catching 59 passes for 987 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns in 7 games this season.
He eclipsed 100 yards receiving in 5 games this year, including a 225 yard effort against Georgia Southern.
More ... Georgia vs. Ole Miss score prediction by expert model
And ... Bulldogs vs. Rebels Prediction: Who Wins, and Why?
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams