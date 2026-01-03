One of the unquestioned and unexpected stars of the 2025 college football season, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is now getting a lot of NFL Draft buzz. Authoring a masterful, electrifying comeback win in the Sugar Bowl over Georgia is the latest flash of high-end talent and playmaking upside for Chambliss. In an NFL Draft class that looks thin at the top at quarterback, it's easy to gravitate to the humbly gifted Chambliss as a potential high pick.

As the great Lee Corso would say, "not so fast my friend"...

Chambliss has already applied for another college season, be it at Ole Miss or elsewhere. It deals with a waiver for a medical issue that prevented Chambliss from playing in 2022 while still at D-II powerhouse Ferris State. Chambliss took a traditional redshirt season in 2021, his first year of college.

Chambliss was the primary starter for Ferris State in 2023 and 2024, leading the Bulldogs to the national title in his second season. That generated considerable interest from D-I schools when Chambliss entered the transfer portal, but a 6-0, 200-pound D-II spread/option quarterback who originally wanted to play college basketball instead of football didn't register as even a blip on the NFL Draft radar.

Trinidad Chambliss showing pro-level traits in College Football Playoff

Bulldogs DB Kj Bolden tackles Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss during the College Football Playoff. Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now that it's January and Chambliss is continuing to show viable NFL skills, there is a clamoring for him to jump to the pro ranks. The precise downfield passing and the ability to quickly and effectively process defenses really stand out for Chambliss, as does his ability to win with his legs. There are quite a few similarities to recent No. 1 overall picks, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. That would certainly be appealing for the NFL if that's where Chambliss elects to go in 2026, but that's not looking like his plan.

Chambliss applied for the medical waiver back in November, but the NCAA has yet to render a decision as Ole Miss preps to play Miami in the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff on January 8th. If the NCAA opts to decline the medical redshirt request, then that would force Chambliss into the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Will Trinidad Chambliss go pro, or transfer from Ole Miss?

Mississippi QB Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the third quarter against Tulane. Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A recent breakdown of Chambliss' situation on the Pat McAfee Show made it clear that the primary expectation is Chambliss will enter the transfer portal and prefers to play another season of college football. That doesn't necessarily mean Chambliss would leave the Rebels program, but the considerable effort committed by Chambliss and his legal representation to earn another season of college ball should probably quell the NFL Draft visions for now.

The uncertainty in his status makes for a tough spot in evaluating Chambliss as a pro prospect. It's hard to ignore his considerable upside and rapid acclimation from the D-II level to dominating in the SEC, however. Chambliss would easily vault into the top group of quarterbacks in 2026 if he did enter the NFL Draft.