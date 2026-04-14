Two College Football Powerhouses Predicted to Go Undefeated in Ideal 2026 Scenario

We are deep enough into the 2026 offseason that the dust from the transfer portal has finally settled. Coaching staffs are looking at their depth charts and, more importantly, looking at the gantlets waiting for them in the fall.

CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford recently broke down the ceiling and floor for the nation's top programs. While the expanded postseason makes a loss or two manageable, the prestige of a perfect regular season remains the ultimate gold standard for the elite.

Crawford identifies Ohio State and Georgia as two of several heavyweights with a legitimate path to 12-0. It is a best-case scenario that would essentially lock up the top two seeds in the College Football Playoff before the conference title games even begin.

Ohio State faces a maniacally challenging path

The Buckeyes are staring at a schedule that Crawford describes as "maniacally challenging" for Ryan Day. Going undefeated requires a trip to Austin to face Texas, along with road games at Iowa, Indiana, and USC.

While the roster is loaded, Crawford notes that "the connection of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith must be Heisman-worthy to go unscathed." This offensive explosion is necessary because the Big Ten is no longer a one or two-team race.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) and the Buckeyes have a formidable 2026 schedule to overcome. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With USC signing top recruits and Oregon spending big in the portal, the Buckeyes have zero margin for error. Crawford predicts a 12-0 finish is possible, but given Ohio State’s slate of opponents and the road schedule (toughest coming against Texas, Indiana, and USC), it is unlikely.

In my estimation, a more realistic 11-1 record still puts them in the driver's seat for a first-round bye.

Georgia navigates easy schedule to 2026 playoffs

Kirby Smart has things set up beautifully in Athens for 2026. The Bulldogs only leave the state of Georgia four times all season. Crawford calls this a "yellow brick road back to the CFP" as long as they hit at least ten wins.

The schedule features manageable road trips to Arkansas and South Carolina, but the October 10 date at Alabama remains the massive hurdle. Georgia will be favored in all seven home games at Sanford Stadium, including a high-profile clash with Oklahoma.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Because the back half of the schedule is relatively soft after the Ole Miss game, the Bulldogs have a higher probability of perfection than Ohio State.

I concur with Crawford’s assessment in predicting Georgia goes 12-0, using its home-field advantage and relatively light schedule to steamroll toward another SEC title game.