Unanimous All-American LB Named Hardest-Hitter in College Football History

Hard-hitting defenders are an endangered species across football in 2026.

Safety regulations, such as unnecessary roughness penalties in high school and the NFL, along with targeting penalties in college, have been enforced over the last 15 seasons to reduce violent collisions.

However, these regulations have changed the way defenders go about their tackling technique, causing a sharp decrease in the number of defenders willing to lower the boom.

Blain Crain of On3's "Crain and Cone" compiled a list of the 10 hardest-hitting defenders in college football history on Thursday. The list featured players from many different eras of college football; Dick Butkus (Illinois, 1962-64), Ronnie Lott ( USC, 1977-80) and Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska, 2005-09) were among the hitters mentioned on the list.

However, Crain's selection as the hardest hitter was the one who played college football most recently among his top 10. Topping Crain's list was former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster Jr., who played for the Crimson Tide from 2013-16 as a part of Nick Saban's dynastic run.

"No. 1 is Reuben Foster, also known as the Reuben Missile Crisis," Crain said. "An absolute problem at Alabama, and I think, pound-for-pound, the hardest hitter ever in college football."

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster (10) communicates at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 inside linebacker prospect in the class of 2013 when he committed to Alabama.

Foster played alongside some of the most dominant linebackers in college football with the Crimson Tide; multi-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, two-time All-SEC selection Trey DePriest, and 2015 unanimous All-American Reggie Ragland were some of Foster's most accomplished teammates.

Ragland and Foster teamed up for a fearsome linebacker duo on the Crimson Tide's 2015 team. The two totaled 175 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles en route to Alabama's fourth national championship victory under Nick Saban.

Dominant 2016 season

Foster's most decorated season in his college football career was in 2016, a year in which Alabama was undefeated until its national championship loss to Clemson. Foster finished the season with 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and a pair of pass breakups. Within the conference, Foster was named to the All-SEC First Team defense for his performance.

Nationally, Foster was unanimously considered an All-America selection in 2016, joining the likes of Zach Cunningham (Vanderbilt) and Jabrill Peppers (Michigan) at linebacker. Foster also won the Dick Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football, named in honor of the No. 6 hardest-hitter on Crain's list.