UNLV football player Ben Christman dies at 21
A day after it was revealed that a UNLV football student-athlete had been found dead off campus, the school has revealed the identity of the player to be offensive lineman Ben Christman.
No cause of death was announced, but the school said more details will be revealed by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.
UNLV initially said that a member of its football team died in an off-campus residence.
Christman was 21 years old.
“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen said in a statement on Wednesday.
Mullen added: “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration, and friendship of all his teammates.”
“Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him,” Mullen said. “Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”
Christman arrived at UNLV as one of several players the program signed through the transfer portal during the 2025 football offseason.
The lineman began his collegiate career at Ohio State as a four-star recruit, spending two seasons with the Buckeyes and appearing in one game against Indiana.
He then transferred to Kentucky, where he played two seasons before transferring again, to UNLV, where he would have had two years of eligibility remaining.
"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of Ben Christman, a new member of our football program and UNLV community," athletic director Erick Harper said.
"Ben recently joined us as a transfer student and had already made a meaningful impact on his teammates and coaches. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time. Counseling services are being provided for anyone in need."
Christman is survived by his parents and two siblings.
