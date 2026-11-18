One of college football’s most accomplished head coaches sounds like he's entertaining the idea of returning to a sideline in the very near future.

Urban Meyer is “seriously considering” becoming the next head coach of the Maryland Terrapins football program, according to Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports.

Urban Meyer, a coach once again?

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If so, that would spell the end of Meyer’s time as a college football analyst and broadcaster, a role he currently serves with the Fox network as a voice on Big Noon Kickoff and on the Triple Option podcast.

Meyer has not coached since his infamous (almost) one-year run leading the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise. That ended in one very notable viral moment and ultimately resulted his mid-season firing from that organization.

Since then, Meyer has been a television fixture during the college football season. And he hasn’t shown any public interest in returning to a coaching job.

From the sound of the report, it appears Meyer is interested in making a coaching comeback precisely because of how it ended in Jacksonville.

While he is “happy in his TV job,” Meyer reportedly “would like something to add a more positive page to the end of his resume” after what happened with the Jaguars.

Would he be a good fit?

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Meyer’s track record of transforming programs and winning national championships clearly makes him an intriguing candidate for Maryland, a program still searching for sustained relevance in the Big Ten and nationally.

Meyer has consistently demonstrated the ability to elevate middling or underachieving teams into contenders.

His recruiting networks, particularly in talent-rich regions, align well with Maryland’s own perceived geographic advantages in the DMV corridor and access to the East Coast football pipeline.

Is Maryland a good fit for him?

From Meyer’s perspective, Maryland offers a compelling platform. The program sits in a major media market with significant institutional resources, an interested alumni base, and the infrastructure of a Power Four conference.

Maryland presents an opportunity for a coach of his experience to rebuild on his own terms without the immediate pressure of an established blue-blood expectation.

The challenge of competing in the Big Ten, combined with the chance to leave a lasting imprint on a program hungry for relevance, could appeal to a coach who has thrived when tasked with raising standards.

Mutual fit rests on whether Meyer’s demanding style can mesh with Maryland’s current culture and whether the school is prepared to fully support the resources and autonomy such a hire would require.