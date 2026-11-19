Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer believes the 2026 national championship will run through five programs, and the three-time title winner included one team sitting outside the current College Football Playoff field.

Meyer named Georgia, Miami, Alabama, Notre Dame and Oregon on The Triple Option. He saved the Ducks for last after telling listeners, “I’m going to blow your mind with this one.” Oregon is 7-3 and ranked No. 13 in Tuesday’s CFP rankings.

Georgia separating from the pack

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Meyer started with the No. 1 team in the country. “I think Georgia is beginning to separate themselves as the best team in the country,” he said. The selection committee agreed Tuesday and kept the 9-1 Bulldogs at the top of its third rankings.

Georgia has looked stronger since its worst moment, a 27-24 home loss to unranked Auburn on Oct. 17. Gunner Stockton said after that game that “a one-loss team can still do really good things.” Since then the Bulldogs have beaten Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri by a combined 117-36.

The most recent of those was a 48-21 rout of Missouri in which Georgia scored on its first five possessions. Georgia also won 20-17 at Alabama, its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2007. That gives Kirby Smart’s team the best win of anyone on Meyer’s list.

Why does Meyer still trust Miami?

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Meyer added a caveat when he included Miami. “Probably have Miami, even though they haven’t played the talent-equated games,” he said. “They played one and they lost. It was a great game at Notre Dame.”

The Hurricanes played that Nov. 7 game in South Bend without their best receiver. They fell behind 24-3 and rallied, but a late fourth-down pass was ruled incomplete, and Mario Cristobal said the call left him “beyond upset.” Darian Mensah answered by throwing for 382 yards against his former school in a 36-25 win over Duke. That win moved Miami (9-1) to the edge of a berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

Meyer is right to question the schedule. Still, Miami’s only loss came by one score on the road, and it came against a Notre Dame team ranked one spot ahead of the No. 7 Hurricanes.

Alabama’s ceiling when it’s on

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Alabama swings more than any team on the list, and Meyer said so. “Then you’ve got Bama. When they’re on, man, they are something,” he said. “Now, that’s the coaching staff and the leaders on the team responsible to keep them on.”

The Crimson Tide lost 20-17 at home to Georgia. They also lost 26-10 at Tennessee, a game in which they gained only 201 yards and turned the ball over four times. Three weeks later, Keelon Russell played through an ankle injury and threw three touchdown passes in a 31-13 win at LSU. He said the performance “just gives all the boys confidence in how good we can be.”

Alabama followed that with a sloppy 21-6 win at Vanderbilt. Afterward, Kalen DeBoer said continuing to “get guys healthy is going to be a key as we make this final run.” Alabama is No. 3 in the CFP rankings and still hosts Chattanooga and Auburn. It no longer controls its own path to the Southeastern Conference title game, though.

What makes Notre Dame dangerous?

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Meyer’s case for the Fighting Irish is about how good they look at their best. “I think Notre Dame, even though they had a really bad loss, they looked the part when they’re playing really well,” he said.

That loss was 28-24 at BYU on Oct. 17, and it ended a 16-game winning streak. Calling it “really bad” is unfair to a BYU team that now sits No. 10 in the CFP rankings. Notre Dame has played like a contender since then. It built a 24-3 lead and held off Miami 31-24, with CJ Carr throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Marcus Freeman said his players “beat a dang good football team.”

The Irish then routed Boston College 41-7 and outgained the Eagles 500-136. Notre Dame is 9-1 and ranked No. 6, so it would host Wake Forest in the first round if the current bracket held.

Oregon is Meyer’s surprise pick

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Meyer’s last pick came right after his warning. “I think Oregon,” he said.

The Ducks lost 39-31 at Oklahoma State, 17-15 to UCLA and 21-10 at Illinois, which looked like enough to end their season in October. They’ve won three straight since. That run includes a 41-28 win at Ohio State after trailing by two touchdowns, plus a 31-7 rout of Michigan in which Dylan Raiola threw four touchdown passes.

Dan Lanning’s team is playing as well as anyone in the Big Ten right now, so Meyer’s pick has some basis. Getting into the playoff is the hard part. Oregon is No. 13 and needs to win its last two games and get help. The Ducks play at Michigan State (3-7) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, then close the regular season against Washington.