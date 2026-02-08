Urban Meyer predicts winner of Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will meet in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday (6:30 p.m. EST, NBC).

The finale of each NFL season is a chance for the American sports world to celebrate the last major football game for nearly seven months. For those in the college football world, it is a chance to watch former stars compete at the highest level of football.

Three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer has a prediction for who he thinks is winning the Super Bowl.

On a recent edition of The Triple Option with fellow FOX Sports college football panelists Rob Stone and Mark Ingram II, Meyer predicted that the Patriots would win their first Super Bowl in eight years.

"I'm going to take the X factor in (Mike) Vrabel. He's been there, he's won three Super Bowls. He's seen one of the best dynasties in NFL history with the Patriots," Meyer said.



"I witnessed it. I would go watch the Patriots when he was playing and watch that teamwork. I've got a lot of respect for Seattle, but I just think the X factor will be Mike (Vrabel) and his experience in Super Bowls and having a plan of attack in how to go win that game."

Meyer and Vrabel were both born in the state of Ohio. Meyer is from Toledo, while Vrabel is from the suburb of Cuyahoga Falls, sandwiched between Cleveland and Akron.

The two have spent plenty of time at Ohio State over the last four decades. Meyer's first job in college coaching was working as a graduate assistant for the Buckeyes in 1986 and 1987.

He returned as the Buckeyes' head coach in 2012 and held the post for seven years. He won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship game in his third year on the job, bringing the Buckeyes their first national title since the 2002 BCS National Championship.

Vrabel played linebacker for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996 before embarking on a 14-year NFL career. Similar to his playing career, Vrabel also got his start in coaching with the Buckeyes as a linebackers coach in 2011. He was under Meyer for the following two seasons as the defensive line coach before moving back to the NFL ranks as the Houston Texans' linebackers coach.

Both Meyer and Vrabel have worked as head coaches in the NFL, although Meyer's stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars lasted less than one full season. The two met twice during the 2021 season, a portion of Vrabel's head coaching tenure with the Tennessee Titans.