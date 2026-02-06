$63.5 million WR listed as highest-ranked college football recruit Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will square off in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday (6:30 p.m. EST, NBC). Over 100 former college football players will have the opportunity to achieve a lifelong dream.

One common question surrounding the jump for players from college football to the NFL involves the importance of recruiting rankings. A higher ranking allows for increased exposure to major programs, but there are plenty of success stories in the NFL from players who had either lower rankings or none at all.

Cody Nagel of CBS Sports compiled a list of the projected starters for Super Bowl LX and listed their 247Sports Composite rankings coming out of high school on Thursday. Nagel found that the highest-rated recruit in the game is Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) runs with the ball after a reception against the South Florida Bulls | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 191-pounder was a top 10 prospect in the class of 2012, ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland. Diggs signed his National Letter of Intent to Maryland on National Signing Day and suited up for the Terrapins the following season.

Diggs immediately became the most impactful member of Maryland's wide receiver room, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 114 more yards on 20 attempts.

Diggs was a key piece of Maryland's return game that season, running back 25 kickoffs for 713 yards and two touchdowns and 22 punts for 221 more yards. He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention as a return specialist.

An injury cut Diggs' 2013 season short after seven games in the middle of October. He finished the shortened season with 34 receptions for 587 yards and three touchdowns. On special teams, he ran back 12 kickoffs for 281 yards. He was once again an All-ACC Honorable Mention, but this time it was for his efforts in the receiving game.

Diggs' final season at Maryland was in 2014, the same year the Terrapins left the ACC to join the Big Ten. Offensively, Diggs caught 62 passes for 792 yards and five touchdowns. As a kickoff returner, he racked up 478 yards on 20 returns. He was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the league's media.

The list of former five-stars in Super Bowl LX is only four players long. Aside from Diggs, fellow Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (LSU), Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), and Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross (Mississippi State) are the only other former five-stars who will suit up this Sunday.