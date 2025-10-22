Urban Meyer ranks top 3 college football head coach openings right now
Urban Meyer used his platform on The Triple Option to rank the three best head coaching vacancies in the sport. He placed the Florida Gators, the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Arkansas Razorbacks at the top, citing the blend of resources, brand power and postseason pathways. The call lands in a cycle that has already churned faster than expected.
Florida returned to the market after parting with Billy Napier, and the conversation starts with talent access. The Gators sit in a recruiting hotbed, and recent investments in facilities, staffing and NIL support suggest the runway is ready for a quick rebound. The SEC remains a demanding neighborhood, yet the scale is hard to match.
Penn State opened after James Franklin’s dismissal, a move that underscored how thin the margins have become for national contenders. The program pairs double-digit win potential with modern facilities and Big Ten schedules that build postseason resumes. Beaver Stadium still delivers a real home-field jolt, and leadership has signaled a willingness to spend across the roster and staff.
Meyer’s order tracks with how coaches weigh opportunity against risk in the current era. Florida checks the boxes of blue-chip density, improved support structures and weekly SEC visibility. The task is converting organizational investment into on-field gains amid a deeper league that now includes Oklahoma and Texas.
Penn State pairs stability with access to the College Football Playoff. Recent CFP participation, steady top-20 recruiting and administrative alignment point to a near-turnkey situation. The Big Ten travel grind exists, yet sustained nine-plus win seasons will keep the Nittany Lions in the bracket. That formula appeals to candidates who want competitive schedules without sacrificing playoff odds.
Arkansas rounds out the trio on the strength of a committed fan base and meaningful financial upside. The in-state talent pool is smaller, so development and portal precision become central. Facilities and support are in place, which means alignment and a clear personnel plan can unlock growth. The climb is steeper in the SEC, but the upside is real if donors and decision-makers pull in the same direction.
Toward the broader coaching carousel, other active openings include the Stanford Cardinal, UCLA Bruins, Virginia Tech Hokies and Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Power Four level. Notable Group of Six jobs are also open, including the Oregon State Beavers, UAB Blazers, Colorado State Rams and Kent State Golden Flashes.