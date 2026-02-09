$3.1 million QB predicted to take 'massive jump' in 2026 college football season

Amid all the major change taking place around the Michigan football program this offseason, one point of consistency remains its starting quarterback.

Sherrone Moore was removed from his post as head coach at the end of the season, paving the way for veteran Kyle Whittingham to take his place, inheriting a hugely-promising quarterback.

Bryce Underwood was the top overall recruit last year and immediately started during his freshman season, and is now poised to take a massive jump in his second season, according to veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Michigan's QB set for a massive jump

“I think he’s going to have a massive jump, you would expect,” Herbstreit said to On3 Sports.

“There are times when, if you’re just evaluating him, you have to be careful of just walking away with really concrete thoughts of a guy that’s playing as an 18-year-old and an offense that would take two steps forward, one step back. They didn’t really have any receivers.”

That was certainly borne out by Michigan’s national ranking when it came to throwing the football.

The Wolverines finished the 2025 season ranked just 107th nationally with under 187 passing yards per game.

But that could change in an offensive system engineered by Whittingham alongside new coordinator Jason Beck.

“I think he’s going to kind of take off this offseason,” Herbstreit said.

“I think they’re going to have an offseason to study him and where his sweet spot is, where he can really play well.”

A valuable NIL commodity

Underwood is not only one of the top quarterbacks coming back in college football in 2026, but he also remains one of the most valuable.

Michigan’s quarterback currently ranks No. 6 in the country with an estimated NIL valuation of $3.1 million heading into the 2026 season, according to On3 Sports.

What Michigan said about him

“When I watch the film, man, he’s a big, athletic, impressive player,” Wolverines offensive coordinator Jason Beck said of Underwood.

“Has a big arm and has a nice presence about him. And to play at this level as a freshman, a true freshman, is really hard. That is really challenging for anybody.”

Underwood played up to the challenge often enough in his debut, completing 60.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns.

A dual threat, the quarterback also ran for 392 yards and six additional scores.

But he also had nine interceptions, including seven picks in his last five games.

Michigan expects a jump from Underwood, too

“Year one to year two, and I should say first starting for a guy to second year starting, guys take a jump,” he said.

“Just from the experience, just from being through the ups and downs, the game slowing down, just the improvement they make, you make a jump.”

Few quarterbacks start as freshmen, indicating the potential the Wolverines saw from Underwood from the beginning.

“Your first year as a starter to year two. Now, not many kids are starting as a freshman,” Beck added.

“And so that even kind of adds to it a little more to be able to come in and play as a freshman is really challenging. But there’s no doubt he’ll take a jump year two having all that experience under his belt and the things he’s learned.”

(On3)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams