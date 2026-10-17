Where Did Pat McAfee Go to College? Inside His Journey to NFL and ESPN Stardom

Pat McAfee is one of ESPN’s biggest names today, but his road to College GameDay and Monday Night Countdown began in Morgantown, where the Pittsburgh-area native spent four seasons kicking and punting for West Virginia.

McAfee attended West Virginia University from 2005-08. He left as the program’s career scoring leader with 384 points and also set school records for games played (51) and extra points made (210).

Where did Pat McAfee go to college?

West Virginia Mountaineers kicker (40) Pat McAfee and holder Jeremy Kash (48) react after kicking an extra point in the Mountaineers 13-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McAfee came to WVU from Plum High School in suburban Pittsburgh. In high school he was first-team all-conference, and Scout.com ranked him the No. 1 kicker in the nation. At West Virginia he handled punting, kickoffs, extra points and field goals.

He finished third in school history in field goals made (58) and punting average (43.7 yards). In 2006 he made a 51-yard field goal at Pitt, which at the time was the longest kick in Heinz Field history, college or pro. As a senior in 2008, he hit a career-long 52-yarder twice, against Villanova and against Cincinnati, and the second one sent the Cincinnati game to overtime. He was named an All-American that season.

McAfee also played on four bowl winners at WVU: the 2006 Sugar Bowl, the 2007 Gator Bowl, the 2008 Fiesta Bowl and the 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

West Virginia inducted him into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2025. His schedule kept him from the ceremony, so he taped his speech on the College GameDay set and gave credit to the stars around him. “I was riding the coattails of Pat White, Steve Slaton, Noel Devine, Owen Schmitt,” McAfee said. He also mentioned his roommate and defensive teammate, Reed Williams.

Pat McAfee’s NFL career with the Colts

Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee (1) against the Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts drafted McAfee in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, 222nd overall. As a rookie he played in Super Bowl XLIV, which the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints.

He played all eight of his NFL seasons in Indianapolis. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2014. McAfee retired in early 2017 at age 29, joined Barstool Sports and launched The Pat McAfee Show soon after.

How did McAfee land at ESPN?

Pat McAfee and West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez sing “Country Roads” after defeating the Cal Poly Mustangs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The show’s growth made McAfee one of the most sought-after personalities in sports media. In December 2021, FanDuel signed the show to a four-year, $120 million deal. ESPN, where McAfee had been a GameDay contributor in 2019 and 2020, then made him a full-time GameDay analyst in September 2022.

“Getting the opportunity to join full time is an absolute honor,” McAfee said when ESPN announced the move.

In 2023, McAfee left the FanDuel deal and moved his show to ESPN on a five-year, $85 million agreement that runs through 2028. On Aug. 19, ESPN expanded his NFL work by adding him to Monday Night Countdown with host Scott Van Pelt and analysts Jason Kelce, Marcus Spears and Jason McCourty.

In June, The Athletic reported that McAfee and ESPN were negotiating an extension worth $60 million to $65 million per year, which would make him ESPN’s highest-paid employee. He’ll keep hosting The Pat McAfee Show on weekdays while working GameDay on Saturdays and Monday Night Countdown on Mondays.