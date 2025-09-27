Penn State Fans Join Pat McAfee in Singing Country Roads During WVU Induction Speech
Saturday afternoon, the 2025 West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class was officially enshrined, and former kicker/punter Pat McAfee had his name etched in history. Earlier in the morning, McAfee taped his induction speech while on the set of College GameDay, just before the show went on air, and had some assistance from the Penn State faithful.
“I’m up here in State College, Pennsylvania, where they and us have a common enemy and obviously that school, the University of Sh*tsburg. Now, on that note, after leaving West Virginia, there was really only one night that I really thought about every single day of my life, and it was against the University of Pittsburgh. The night that we lost the game that we shouldn’t have lost. I had my worst performance that I had as a college football player. Every day of my life, I thought about that game since the day that game happened. So whenever I got the call to be inducted into the West Virginia Hall of Fame, it was a glorious moment for me to look back at the magical times that we had at West Virginia. I was riding the coattails of Pat White, Steve Slaton, Noel Devine, Owen Schmitt, and on the defensive side of the ball, my roommate, Reed Williams, and his red hair. The ginger assassin flying around all over the place. Rich Rodriguez had a hard edge, and we won games all over the country and we celebrated our a**** off. And when midnight struck, there was only one song that was hitting in every bar, every house party, every frat house, Main Street, High Street, and everything in between, and that’s Country Roads….(Penn State crowd finishes out the lyrics). I was lucky as hell to be a part of your environment, your culture. I will forever be a Mountaineer. And although the schedule didn’t work for me to be there today, I cannot wait to come back home, celebrate this Hall of Fame induction alongside a class of people I have the utmost respect for. Coach Kirlawich is one of the funniest humans of all time. And Coach Bill Stewart, God rest his soul. He’s a man that saved my life and turned me into the man that I am today. Thank you to West Virginia, it’s an honor. I’ll see you soon. And let’s beat the hell out of Utah today. Cheers, beers, Mountaineers!”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Pregame Injury Update on West Virginia RB Tye Edwards for Utah Game
Jackson Fields Not Fully Cleared Yet as WVU Monitors Wrist Injury Ahead of Season
2027 Kentucky QB Commit to Visit West Virginia for Utah Game
Cyncir Bowers Won’t Play This Week for WVU, and RB Depth Takes a Hit
Jaylen Henderson is Expected to Start at QB for West Virginia vs. Utah