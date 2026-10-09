Who Is Kirk Herbstreit’s Wife? Everything to Know About Alison Butler

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been one of college football’s most recognizable faces for decades, but his wife, Alison Butler Herbstreit, has kept a far lower profile while raising four sons who all went on to play college football.

The couple met as students at Ohio State, where Alison was a cheerleader and Kirk was a quarterback for the Buckeyes. They married in 1998 and have four sons: twins Jake and Tye, Zak and Chase.

How did Kirk Herbstreit meet Alison?

Alison Herbstreit with her four sons | Kirk Herbstreit/IG

Kirk arrived at Ohio State from Centerville, Ohio, as the son of Jim Herbstreit, a captain on the Buckeyes’ 1960 team. Alison was on the cheer squad during his time in the program, and the former cheerleader and quarterback stayed in Columbus after they married in 1998.

Herbstreit family move to Nashville

Kirk Herbstreit gives some love to his dog, Peter, during ESPN’s College GameDay on location on the Quad at the University of Alabama. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Herbstreits left Columbus for the Nashville area in 2011 after Kirk faced harassment from vocal Ohio State fans who accused him of criticizing his alma mater on air.

“To continue to have to defend myself and my family in regards to my love and devotion to Ohio State is unfair,” Kirk said at the time. “I don’t like moving. I love living here. I don’t want to leave. But I just can’t do this anymore.”

The family later added a home in the Cincinnati area so Chase could play high school football at St. Xavier.

Kirk and Alison also keep a pack of golden retrievers. Kirk announced on Nov. 7, 2024, that Ben, the 10-year-old golden who joined him on College GameDay sets and Thursday Night Football broadcasts, had died of cancer. Kirk was in Baltimore for work when one of his sons took Ben to the veterinarian, and Kirk said goodbye over FaceTime.

Peter, who joined the family in December 2023 and trained alongside Ben and the family’s two other dogs, took over as Kirk’s travel companion.

Who are the Herbstreit sons?

Clemson cornerback Jake Herbstreit (37) participates in drills during Clemson's spring practice in 2020 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jake and Tye were born in 2000 and played at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville before both walked on at Clemson. Jake later transferred to Ohio State, where Zak was a walk-on tight end who was hospitalized with a heart issue during his college career.

Chase broke from his father’s and grandfather’s Ohio State path by committing to Michigan as a quarterback in the 2025 class after throwing for 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior at St. Xavier. Kirk responded to Michigan’s announcement on social media.

Michigan quarterback Chase Herbstreit (15), center, takes the field for the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So proud of you Chase,” Kirk wrote. “Congratulations on this incredible opportunity. Look forward to watching you continue to grow and develop at Michigan. Keep grinding!!”

Chase is now a sophomore backup behind Bryce Underwood, who slid in the latest Big Ten quarterback rankings, on Kyle Whittingham’s first Michigan team. Kirk attended Michigan’s spring game in April to watch his youngest son and wore a plain navy hoodie and cap without a Michigan logo.