Who Is Nick Saban’s Wife? Everything to Know About 'Miss Terry' Saban

Terry Saban, known across college football as Miss Terry, has spent more than five decades as former Alabama coach Nick Saban’s wife, recruiting partner and sharpest critic, and ESPN’s new docuseries “Saban” put her role front and center this fall.

The six-part series premiered Oct. 8 and wrapped Thursday with its final episode, and Saban credited her plainly on ESPN’s “College GameDay”: “She always told me what I needed to hear, not what I wanted to hear.”

Who is Terry Saban?

Terry Saban smiles as she listens to Audrey Buck, director of the Saban Center, speaking at the North Zone in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Nick’s Kids Luncheon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terry Saban, born Terry Constable, grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia, the same corner of the state that produced her husband. The two met in seventh grade, and the coach has long joked she wanted nothing to do with him until high school, when she “finally noticed” him. “I finally got a date,” Saban said.

They married Dec. 18, 1971, while Saban was in college at Kent State, and they’ll mark 55 years of marriage next month. The couple adopted two children, Nicholas and Kristen, and now have grandchildren.

The “Miss Terry” nickname came from Saban himself. He referred to her that way at press conferences for years, and Alabama fans adopted it.

Miss Terry’s role in Saban’s coaching career

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban listens as his wife Terry Saban speaks as the University of Alabama | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At Michigan State, Saban bristled at coverage that made him out to be “Attila the Hun.” He went home to complain, and her answer still sticks with him. “Just look at yourself,” she told him, as he recalled on The Pivot podcast. “You’re nervous, you’re anxious, you’re curt with the people, you don’t respect them, you say they’re asking dumb questions. I mean what do you expect?”

Saban admitted the critique angered him before he changed how he dealt with reporters, a shift he said helped his image and his recruiting. “I’ve never had a job where she wasn’t really involved,” he said. “In recruiting, in community service, in the university.”

Her fingerprints reached Bryant-Denny Stadium, too. Saban said she pushed for the music and light shows after seeing them at road games. And when he was asked about a fiery sideline performance in 2023, he pointed home: “Miss Terry told me if they’re not playing good, to get on their butt. I was just doing what I was told.”

She also shaped his exit. During his final season, she asked him, “Why are we doing this?” and told him, “It’s always about relationships, but now it’s about how much money you’re going to pay them.” Saban retired in January 2024 after 17 seasons and six national titles at Alabama.

What is the Nick’s Kids Foundation?

Lulu Gribbin was presented the Greater Than The Game Award during the Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon at Bryant-Denny Stadium by Nick and Terry Saban | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Sabans founded Nick’s Kids Foundation in 1998 at Michigan State in honor of his late father, Nick Saban Sr. The charity reports nearly $15 million donated, and Terry serves as its co-founder and CEO.

After the April 27, 2011, tornado struck Tuscaloosa, the foundation began funding Habitat for Humanity homes, one for each Alabama national championship. That total reached 21 homes by 2024, including a Women Build home dedicated in her honor.

When her husband retired, Terry posted a farewell statement that read, “We hope that the Saban legacy will be about helping others and making a positive difference in people’s lives as well as the winning tradition on the field.”

She has also had her own turn on the “College GameDay” set, going 7-2 as the guest picker in Tuscaloosa in 2024 and beating her husband’s 6-3 mark. At the documentary premiere, she said the analyst job keeps the couple around football without the weight of coaching. “It’s just we don’t have the stress,” she said. “We don’t have the anxiety of it.”