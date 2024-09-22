Will Johnson injury update: Michigan CB's status from Sherrone Moore
Will Johnson made the play of the game in Michigan's victory against USC on Saturday, but he also made headlines for leaving the Big Ten opener with an injury.
Johnson was forced out with an undisclosed ailment, but head coach Sherrone Moore indicated that the issue is not serious, and that the defensive back could have played.
"[Johnson] came back and he could have went back in, but we held him [out of the game]," Moore told reporters. "So he's in a good place. I thought those other guys did an outstanding job."
CBS cameras spotted Johnson leaving the field and walking to Michigan's locker room during the game, where he received more detailed evaluation from team trainers.
Sideline reporter Jenny Dell said that Johnson's parents accompanied him to an X-ray room.
Before his exit, Johnson made arguably the biggest impact on the game, intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss and returning the pass for a 42-yard touchdown.
The pick-six was the second for Johnson this season, having also scored an 86-yard touchdown off a takeaway in the season opener against Fresno State.
Michigan ultimately defeated USC, 27-24, when Kalel Mullings ran for a touchdown with 37 seconds left in regulation, spoiling the Trojans' debut in the Big Ten.
Johnson wasn't the only injury Michigan dealt with in the game.
Prior to kickoff, the team announced that star tight end Colston Loveland, running back Jordan Marshall, and safety Jaden Mangham would not play.
Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts Minnesota next Saturday.
