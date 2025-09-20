Wisconsin's next coach: Top 3 candidates if Luke Fickell fired amid $25 million buyout
Wisconsin's Luke Fickell was once one of the most coveted coaching candidates in college football, but now questions surround whether the Badgers could eventually fire the head coach. Fickell has been unable to replicate the same success the coach had at Cincinnati since his move to Camp Randall.
The coach's record at Wisconsin is hovering at .500 as Fickell is in his fourth season as Badgers head coach. Wisconsin faces a financial challenge given Fickell's sizable $25 million buyout. The Badgers would owe even more money if the program made a change during the season.
"Fickell's contract calls for him to be owed 80% of what's remaining on his initial deal," CBS Sports' David Cobb wrote on Sept. 13. "At season's end, he will have four years and approximately $31.5 million left on the seven-year contract he agreed to in November of 2022.
"That would put his season-ending buyout figure at approximately $25 million."
Here's a look at the top three candidates for Wisconsin if the historic job eventually ends up on the market.
No. 1 Kansas HC Lance Leipold
It would not be a college football season if Lance Leipold were not connected to Wisconsin at some point. Success at Kansas is not easy to come by, but Leipold has made the Jayhawks relevant again in the college football world.
Leipold is a former Wisconsin graduate assistant and legendary coach at Wisconsin–Whitewater. Few potential candidates would understand the Wisconsin culture quite like Leipold.
No. 2 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall has mostly been linked to potential SEC jobs like Kentucky if the Wildcats ultimately make a move. Yet, most Power 4 programs looking for a new head coach are going to have Sumrall on their short list.
As Sumrall showed last college football offseason, the Green Wave coach can afford to be picky. With the expanded College Football Playoff, Tulane will enter most seasons as a potential postseason contender as long as Sumrall is in New Orleans.
No. 3 Penn State OC Andy Kotelnicki
Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was often mentioned as a hot candidate in the last cycle of the college football coaching carousel. Ultimately, Kotelnicki opted to return to Penn State with the Nittany Lions among the top national championship contenders in 2025.
Kotelnicki would represent a bit of a change for Wisconsin, given he is an offensive-minded coach. Yet, the Penn State offensive coordinator already possesses a strong knowledge of coaching in the Big Ten.