2024 NFL Draft: Mock Draft Updates and Player Rankings
College football is preparing to send its top talent off to the NFL Draft once again this spring, making it a perfect time to get our latest updates as to where the experts predict the top players will go, and who those top players are.
Quarterback seems to be a position with plenty of talent on offer for the NFL to choose from, with a quartet of eligible players from high profile programs.
This year's NFL Draft is set for April 25 through April 27 from Detroit.
Scroll through for your up to date look at how the top analysts and experts are projecting their mock drafts and player rankings heading into 2024.
Pro Football Focus
1. Bears: USC quarterback Caleb Williams
2. Commanders: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
3. Broncos: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
4. Cardinals: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.
5. Chargers: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
6. Giants: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze
7. Titans: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt
8. Falcons: UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu
9. Raiders: Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
10. Jets: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
R.J. White of CBS Sports
1. Bears: USC quarterback Caleb Williams
2. Commanders: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
3. Patriots: Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
4. Giants: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
5. Cardinals: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.
6. Chargers: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt
7. Titans: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
8. Vikings: Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr.
9. Bears: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze
10. Jets: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
Tankathon
1. Bears: USC quarterback Caleb Williams
2. Commanders: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
3. Patriots: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
4. Cardinals: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.
5. Chargers: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
6. Giants: Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
7. Titans: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt
8. Falcons: Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner
9. Bears: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze
10. Jets: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
Bleacher Report Scouting Dept.
1. Bears: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
2. Commanders: USC quarterback Caleb Williams
3. Patriots: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
4. Cardinals: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.
5. Chargers: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze
6. Giants: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
7. Titans: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt
8. Falcons: Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell
9. Bears: Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu
10. Jets: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
Bucky Brooks of NFL. com
1. Bears: USC quarterback Caleb Williams
2. Commanders: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
3. Patriots: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
4. Cardinals: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.
5. Chargers: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt
6. Giants: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
7. Titans: Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga
8. Falcons: Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy
9. Bears: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze
10. Jets: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
Peter Schrager of NFL.com
1. Bears: USC quarterback Caleb Williams
2. Commanders: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
3. Patriots: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
4. Giants: Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
5. Chargers: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.
6. Cardinals: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze
7. Titans: Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt
8. Falcons: Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner
9. Colts: LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
10. Jets: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers
2024 NFL Draft Player Rankings
According to Mel Kiper, Jr.
1. USC QB Caleb Williams: "He's incredible escaping the pocket and making off-platform throws, excelling when plays break down."
2. LSU QB Jayden Daniels: "Daniels has rare ability as a dual-threat playmaker. He can evade, elude, and blow by defenders, but he also impressed with the way he can run through contact."
3. Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.: "Harrison has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed."
4. Washington WR Rome Odunze: "He has a tremendous combination of size and speed. He's big, and he knows how to use his body to shield defenders."
5. LSU WR Malik Nabers: "He can take the top off the defense, showing elite separation skills and the ability to high-point receptions. He was also balanced."
6. North Carolina QB Drake Maye: "He looks the part of a big-time NFL signal-caller. He can make every throw with ease. He's accurate on the move and can pick up first downs with his legs."
7. Georgia TE Brock Bowers: "Though he's not huge, he's a matchup nightmare for defenses. He has great hand-eye coordination and run-after-the-catch ability, and he can stretchthe field down the seams."
8. Notre Dame OT Joe Alt: "He rarely gets caught out. He mirrors well in pass protection, adjusting easily to secondary moves from edge rushers."
9. Alabama OLB Dallas Turner: "He shows flashes of stellar pass-rushmoves, and he's good at shedding blocks in the run game. He also hasthe physical traits to chase down running backs."
10. Washington G Troy Fautanu: "He's a hard-nosed intense tackle, but he plays under control and has excellent feet and strong hands."
