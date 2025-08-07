Arch Manning may have already made his NFL Draft decision, says his grandpa
NFL teams planning to tank this season in order to snag Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft should think again, the Texas Longhorns quarterback’s grandfather has claimed.
Manning has no intention of leaving Texas early to declare for the draft and will stay in college next season, too, Archie Manning believes.
“Arch isn’t going to do that,” he told Texas Monthly about the idea that his grandson would declare for the NFL Draft early. “He’ll be at Texas.”
Manning the elder’s comments reflect more certainty than when Archie said back in December that he hoped his grandson would stay with the Longhorns.
Arch Manning’s very early draft attention
Part of the perpetual publicity machine around Manning has been his nearly universal selection as the likely No. 1, or at least top-five, overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite the quarterback only just going into his first full season as the Longhorns’ starter.
Predictably, he was asked about that possibility when surrounded by reporters at this year’s SEC Media Days, but the quarterback declined to comment on his future career plans in comments earlier this summer.
“I’m really just worried about getting through this interview and then getting through the run tomorrow. I’m just focused on this year and getting better each day,” he said.
Asked about his being a betting favorite to emerge as the No. 1 overall pick, Manning again redirected his attention towards getting through this season.
“It’s nice of them to say, but it doesn’t mean anything. Talk is cheap, I’ve got to go prove it,” he said.
Those persistent Browns rumors
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has downplayed the viral narrative that he and his organization has their eyes on Manning, a talking point that emerged online given the connection Haslam, as a Tennessee alumnus, has with the Manning family.
But Haslam also seemed to back Archie Manning’s claim that Arch would stay in school.
“I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that, and I don’t know Arch at all, I would bet he stays in college two years,” he said, via ESPN.
He added: “I don’t even really think that’s worth discussing.”
Manning will be three years out from leaving high school, when he was the No. 1 overall recruit back in 2023, after this coming football season, meaning he will be eligible to put his name into the NFL Draft after the Longhorns’ campaign is completed.
Time to “prove it”
Despite the almost constant attention that Manning has received since his days as a high school recruit, he still lacks consistent experience as a starting quarterback, a fact that will change this season as he assumes the QB1 role after Quinn Ewers’ departure.
Manning has started just two games and thrown a football in competition 95 times over the last two years, but is still considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025.
“I’m not really sure how they got these opinions because I’ve only played in, what, two games?” Manning joked at SEC Media Days.
Manning has taken the leadership role in the Longhorns’ offense this offseason, working behind what will be a new-look offensive line for the team as the unit replaces four starters.
In the meantime, Texas will rely more on what should be another productive rushing attack and getting extra production from wide receivers Ryan Wingos and DeAndre Moore, and fine-tuning what could be the SEC’s best overall defense this year.
Texas has the ingredients to play for a national championship, but Manning’s input into what this team looks like still remains an open question.
“Last year, I was taking notes from Quinn, seeing how he did it and find my role. Now I can take full gauge and take as much time as I can in the offseason with everyone,” Manning said.
“I think you’ve got to walk the walk first. I think as much as it wasn’t always fun sitting those two years, I think I got a lot of respect from my teammates. Now I come at it from a place of love.”
Arch on the field last year
Manning got his first extended action this year after Ewers was injured against UTSA on Sept. 14.
He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards with four touchdown passes and ran three times for 53 yards and another touchdown in the eventual 56-7 victory.
And with Ewers out the following week with the ailment, Manning was the starter against UL Monroe, going 15 of 29 (51.7%) passing with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
His rushing output was less successful, as he ran once for minus-4 yards, but Texas still cruised to a 51-3 victory against the Warhawks.
Manning then started for the Longhorns in their SEC debut against Mississippi State, playing to some acclaim in a 35-13 win as the No. 1 team in the country.
The quarterback completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score on 6 carries in that game.
In that extended two-plus game action with Ewers sidelined, Manning threw for 806 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 2 more touchdowns.
Manning ran for a touchdown in the Longhorns’ victory against Texas A&M when put into action in that game, and ran once more for 5 yards against Georgia in the SEC title game.
--