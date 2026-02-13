$2.9 Million College Football WR Announces New NIL Partnership

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle brought a mass realignment of players across the college football landscape.

The transfers that received the most attention in the 2026 cycle were the quarterbacks who hopped from one Power Four program to another. However, there were a handful of players at other positions that were highly sought after by national powers.

One of these players was former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who committed to Texas. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Longhorns.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder was a five-star prospect in Auburn's 2024 signing class, ranking only behind Jeremiah Smith among wide receivers in the cycle.

Coleman caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in the Tigers' games against ULM and Texas A&M. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team following the 2024 regular season.

Coleman was Auburn's lead wide receiver in 2025. He caught 56 passes for a team-high 708 yards and five touchdowns, going over 100 yards receiving in Auburn's losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt. He was among a group of wide receivers to leave Auburn via the portal that included Malcolm Simmons, Horatio Fields, Eric Singleton Jr., and Perry Thompson.

247Sports ranked Coleman as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 6 overall player in the portal cycle. Now that Coleman has begun to settle in at Texas, he is embarking on business endeavors. Coleman announced an NIL partnership with the footwear company Crocs on Thursday.

Crocs is one of a handful of companies with Coleman in the NIL world in the past year. He also struck partnerships with ticketing platform SeatGeek and athletic apparel company Nike during the 2025 season.

Coleman is one piece in a major retooling effort by Texas entering the 2026 college football season. The Longhorns forced out 2025 wide receivers Parker Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr. in an effort to give Arch Manning another dynamic wide receiver to throw the ball to, along with Ryan Wingo.

Texas also overhauled virtually all of its running back production from the 2025 season in order to bring in a more explosive backfield tandem to pair with Manning in 2026. The tandem the Longhorns brought in is a pair of four-stars in NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown.

Per 247Sports, Texas reeled in the third-best portal class in the 2026 cycle, sitting behind LSU and Ole Miss. The Longhorns acquired six four-star transfers, and Coleman was their lone five-star acquisition.