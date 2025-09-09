Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman's NIL salary revealed
Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman will reportedly make over $1 million in NIL this season after a breakout freshman season for the Tigers.
Coleman signed with the Tigers as a consensus five-star prospect out of Phenix City, Alabama. He was the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2024. It was a massive in-state win for the Tigers as Coleman was tabbed as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, according to the Rivals industry ranking.
In his first season, Coleman caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging over 16 yards per reception. His performance earned him SEC All-Freshman Team honors. He was also selected as an On3 True Freshman All-American.
He ended the season as one of the hottest players in college football, posting 22 catches for over 300 yards and six touchdowns in only three games. He surpassed the 100-yard mark in back-to-back games against UL-Monroe and Texas A&M, while posting a touchdown in all three games.
Coleman's eight receiving touchdowns ranked No. 4 in the SEC, trailing only Jordan Watkins (Ole Miss), Kyren Lacy (LSU), and Matthew Golden (Texas).
Coleman's performance has also led to a massive payday, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Nakos reported that Coleman is making north of $1 million in NIL this season at Auburn. This should be no surprise, as On3 reports that Coleman's NIL valuation is $1.7 million.
Ahead of this season, Coleman was part of a group of college football stars to sign an NIL deal with SeatGeek. His projected NIL valuation ranks No. 21 nationally among college football players and No. 32 among all college athletes in the NIL100.
In two games this season, Coleman has eight receptions for 100 receiving yards. His best performance came this past weekend against Ball State, where he had seven catches for 77 yards in a blowout victory over Ball State.
As a senior at Central High School, Coleman led the Red Devils to the 7A state championship. He finished the year with 61 receptions for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns.