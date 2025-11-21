College football star Diego Pavia signs new NIL deal amid season
On Wednesday, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia posted an Instagram video highlighting a new NIL tie-in with lawn care brand TruGreen, positioning the company as the “unofficial sponsor” of family Turkey Bowl games and offering gear giveaways tied to tags and comments.
The spot mirrors TruGreen’s broader holiday push, including an “Official Turkey Bowl Playbook,” “Ultimate Game Day Kit,” and a tongue‑in‑cheek “Lawnbardi Trophy” promotion aimed at elevating backyard football during a traditionally slow marketing season for lawn services.
“If you didn't know, the biggest football game of the year is coming up, and yes, it is the Turkey Bowl," Pavia said. "I'm gonna take my box and get my field ready. See you soon.”
Pavia’s post follows a week of lifestyle‑adjacent updates circulating in college sports feeds, adding an SEC‑flavored face to TruGreen’s national campaign.
Pavia has steered Vanderbilt through a slate that includes wins over Auburn, Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina, with his dual‑threat profile anchoring the offense despite uneven defensive outings.
Across 10 appearances, Pavia has thrown for 2,440 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions, along with 613 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs.
Against Auburn on Nov. 8, he threw for a season-high 377 yards and three TDs (25‑of‑33) and ran for 112 yards and a score, avoiding turnovers and sealing an overtime victory.
This summer, Pavia said he turned down NIL offers in the $4–$4.5 million range, including one from an SEC program, to return to Vanderbilt.
That valuation drew scrutiny from insiders, illustrating the murky reporting around NIL figures and the gap between rumor and verified deals.
Pavia's current NIL valuation sits at around $2 million, per On3, which ranks 20th among all college athletes.
In the football realm, this puts him behind only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million), Texas' Arch Manning ($3.6 million), Miami's Carson Beck ($3.1 million), and a few other notable Big Ten and SEC quarterbacks.