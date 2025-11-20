$29 million head coach falls out of contention for LSU job
Following the firing of Brian Kelly on October 26, LSU immediately launched a wide-ranging coaching search for one of the biggest jobs in college football.
Over the past several weeks, the program has shown interest in numerous high-profile SEC coaches, rising coordinators, and even former college coaches.
On Thursday, the situation took a twist when Bovada released updated odds that listed Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin as the new betting favorite to land the LSU job.
Behind him sits former LSU assistant and current Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, followed by former coach with both Alabama and the Tigers, Nick Saban.
However, one notable omission from the list was Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, who had been linked to the opening for weeks.
At just 35 years old, Dillingham has quickly risen through the college football ranks and already compiled a 21-15 record at ASU, highlighted by a Big 12 Championship in 2024 and a College Football Playoff appearance that same season.
His turnaround of the Sun Devils from a 3-9 team in 2022 to a national contender earned him Big 12 Coach of the Year honors in 2024.
In 2025, ASU sits at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play, with notable wins over TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and West Virginia.
Senior quarterback Jeff Sims has thrived under Dillingham after the program lost starter Sam Leavitt for the season in October.
In six appearances this season, Sims has thrown for 566 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception, along with 411 rushing yards and two rushing TDs as the team's second leading rusher.
Despite a rocky start to the season, ASU has rebounded strongly, reinforcing Dillingham’s reputation as a program builder.
Before returning to his alma mater (Arizona State), Dillingham had stops as offensive coordinator at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State, and Oregon.
As a result of his continued success at such a young age, Dillingham’s name surfaced in connection with LSU, Florida, Auburn, and Penn State.
However, he has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to Arizona State, telling reporters, “I never said I was leaving. This is home,” after a recent win over West Virginia.
Dillingham also signed a five-year extension in January, raising his salary to $5.8 million annually, with $29 million owed and incentives that could stretch the deal to 10 years.
Dillingham’s public statements, combined with his contract situation, have cooled speculation about a move, which helps to explain why his name has dropped in the leaderboard for the LSU opening.
