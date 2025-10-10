Jeremiyah Love, Cade Klubnik add new cell phone NIL partnerships
College students today are attached to their mobile phones like it's a part of their own bodies. With school, team activities and NIL opportunities, student-athletes are no different. Two of the country's top football players have made a major change to their mobile phone game and are joining Samsung's Team Galaxy for a new campaign.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik of Clemson and running back Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame - both preseason All-Americans and top potential 2026 NFL Draft selections - are among the most prolific NIL ambassadors in the country and have teamed up with Samsung to showcase how the brand's cutting-edge technology empowers their performance, training and passions on and off the field.
Klubnik and Love - join Flau’Jae Johnson on Team Galaxy - to promote Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold7 phone, what the brand calls "an AI-powered, pocket-sized personal assistant designed to keep you organized and unstoppable."
“Our expanded focus on college athletics goes to the heart of the Samsung Galaxy ethos — celebrating people who pursue their own path and push boundaries,” said Olga Suvorova, CMO, Samsung Mobile eXperience. “By expanding our roster of athletes we’re able to showcase the power of Samsung Galaxy devices while also building long-term partnerships with the amazing student-athletes and fans who make the college sports experience one of a kind.”
Love has rushed for 444 yards and six touchdowns and Klubnik has thrown for 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air. On Oct. 11, Love and No. 12 Notre Dame next face North Carolina State while Klubnik and Clemson take on Boston College.