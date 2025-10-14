NIL valuation of John Mateer plummets after Week 7
For John Mateer, Week 7 of the college football season was fairly painful. Not only did Mateer, in his return from a broken bone in his throwing hand, struggle on the field, but his NIL valuation took a significant hit because of the loss. Suffice it to say, it was a painful experience all around for Mateer.
Mateer NIL Valuation
Mateer's NIL valuation, as estimated by On3's metrics, declined by a whopping $547,000 to $2.6 million. Of course, bad news is entirely relative, as Mateer remains eighth among college football players at that valuation.
Mateer's Struggles
Oklahoma's 23-6 loss was not a positive one for Mateer. He connected on 20 of 38 pass attempts for a season low 52.6%. His 202 yards and 5.3 yards per attempt were also both season lows. Worse yet, Mateer, who had thrown just three interceptions all season, threw three more interceptions on Saturday.
Mateer led Oklahoma to a 4-0 start, but in the Week 5 bye week, it was annoucned that he had undergone surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing hand. Mateer was indicated to be out indefinitiely. He did miss the Week 6 game against Kent State, but backup QB Michael Hawkins ran the Oklahoma offense in that game. Mateer then rushed back for the Texas game, only for the game to end in struggle.
Mateer has sagged to just six touchdowns against six interceptions. He has thrown for 1,417 yards, but just 7.9 yards per pass. Mateer ranks 12th among SEC passers in QB rating. Only Florida's DJ Lagway has thrown more interceptions among SEC players.
As the Sooner season continues, Mateer figures to get many opportunities to rebound in NIL valuation. This week, Oklahoma plays at 3-3 South Carolina. But after this week, all five of Oklahoma's remaining opponents are ranked in the top 16 of the current AP poll. The No. 14 Sooners are still in the CFP picture, but figure to have a tough path ahead.