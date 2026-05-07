No. 1 College Football OL Transfer Lands Record-Breaking $4 Million Deal

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle brought massive amounts of roster turnover to the college football landscape.

From early December all the way into the middle of January, thousands of college football players made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Many transfers simply sought easier paths to playing time, while others scoured for stronger NIL incentives.

One of the most coveted transfers in the 2026 portal cycle was former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who committed to LSU. Seaton will have two seasons of college eligibility with the Tigers.

Seaton was one of only seven transfers who ranked as a five-star in the 2026 portal cycle, something that helped him earn a major payday following his commitment to the Tigers. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that Seaton's compensation from LSU is hovering in the range of $4 million, a price that is believed to be the highest ever paid for an offensive lineman.

"Industry sources speculated that Seaton could command $2.5 million or more on the open market," Hummer wrote. "By the end of the cycle, industry sources believe Seaton secured a deal worth more than $4 million. His camp also asked for additional incentives, such as cars and real estate."

The $4 million deal is not only unprecedented for offensive linemen, but it also exceeds that of some of the highest-rated quarterback transfers in the 2026 cycle. Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby's reported $5.1 million deal and LSU transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt's reported $6 million deal are among the few more expensive payouts than Seaton's in college football.

Prior to LSU

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2024 while at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

When he committed to Colorado in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Seaton ranked behind former Buffaloes running backs Darrell Scott and Marcus Houston as the third-highest rated recruit in program history.

Seaton's impact on the Buffaloes was immediate; he started all 13 games for Colorado in 2024, a program record as the only other true freshmen to start every game for the Buffaloes did so in 12-game seasons.

Seaton received Freshman All-American distinction at offensive tackle from On3, 247Sports and Pro Football Focus at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

A lower-body injury limited Seaton to nine games in his sophomore season with the Buffaloes. Despite the injury, Seaton still earned All-Big 12 Second Team status and midseason All-America distinction from both Sporting News and Athlon.