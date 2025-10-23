Oklahoma QB John Mateer makes NIL announcement before Ole Miss game
In the midst of a season to remember, QB John Mateer has added another jewel to his NIL crown. Mateer, the transfer QB who has catapulted Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff discussion took to social media to announce a new NIL partnership. Mateer announced a new endorsement deal with Raising Cane's chicken fingers.
Mateer's announcement
Raising Cane's and NIL
Raising Cane's has found success with a very small menu that focuses around chicken tenders and crinkle french fries, as well as the chain's signature dipping sauce. Raising Cane's is no stranger to the world of NIL. The restaurant, which began close to the LSU campus in 1996, has recently been very active in the college athletics endorsement realm. True to its roots, many notable LSU athletes have inked NIL endorsement deals with Cane's, as it is sometimes known. Jayden Daniels and Angel Reese, for instance, have made deals with Cane's, as have other top SEC QBs like Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett. Women's hoops standouts Hanna and Haley Cavinder have also made NIL endorsements for Cane's.
Mateer's Big Season
Mateer is not a shocking choice as an endorser either. After recent Oklahoma struggles, the Washington State QB has been an impressive dual-threat leader on a 6-1 Oklahoma team. Mateer played particularly well in early wins of Michigan and Auburn, although he broke a bone in his hand in the latter game.
Mateer had to sit a game out due to injury and then struggled in a loss to Texas the following week. But Mateer rebounded with a solid performance in OU's 26-7 win at South Carolina. The No. 13 Sooners now host No. 8 Ole Miss in a game with significant SEC and CFP implications. ESPN's FPI rankings give the Sooners a 43.7% chance at earning a CFP berth and critically, Ole Miss is the team just ahead of the Sooners in those rankings, with a 48.5% shot at the Playoff.
Mateer has passed for 1,567 yards and seven touchdowns with another 209 yards and five touchdowns gained in the ground. Before his injury, he was a favorite for the Heisman Trophy. While the Heisman hype has dampened, Mateer's name value clearly remains strong, as Raising Cane's management could certainly attest.