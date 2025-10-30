Syracuse QB Steve Angeli makes NIL announcement before UNC game
Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli continues to grow his brand even while sidelined with a torn Achilles injury. On Thursday, the Orange signal-caller announced on social media that he has signed a name, image, and likeness partnership with Powerade. The deal makes him one of several college football players to join the sports drink’s latest marketing campaign ahead of Week 10.
The announcement comes about a month after Angeli underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon suffered during Syracuse’s win over Clemson. Before the injury, he had been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country, completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns across four games.
His early success helped propel the Orange to a 3-1 start and gave first-year head coach Fran Brown’s offense immediate credibility.
Despite the setback, Angeli’s NIL value remains high. His growing public presence and continued connection to the program have made him a strong candidate for national sponsorships.
Powerade Expands NIL Roster With Steve Angeli
Powerade’s deal with Angeli aligns with the company’s “It Takes More” campaign, a national initiative built around more than 35 college athletes. Angeli joins a list that includes Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Georgia running back Nate Frazier, and Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa. The campaign’s promotional efforts include on-campus tailgate events, athlete appearances, and giveaways at select Powerade-sponsored schools.
Angeli’s addition reflects Powerade’s continued investment in football’s NIL market and its emphasis on leaders who demonstrate resilience. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown praised his quarterback’s perseverance earlier this season, saying, “I’m so thankful for all that he’s done. Steve will always be the leader of our football team. We’ve just got to support and rally behind him to make sure he’s straight. He’s tough. That’s our guy.”
Angeli transferred to Syracuse from Notre Dame following spring practice. He made headlines with the Fighting Irish during last year’s national championship run, coming off the bench against Penn State and completing six of seven passes to set up a key field goal before halftime. Now, as he recovers from his Achilles injury, his Powerade deal further establishes him among the nation’s most visible young quarterbacks in the NIL landscape.
Syracuse will host North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.