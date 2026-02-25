No. 1 Transfer Portal QB Being Sued for $1 Million After Leaving Big 12 Program

After opting to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal to take his talents elsewhere this offseason.

With over 10,000 names in the transfer portal, Sorsby ranked as the No. 1 player in ESPN's college football transfer portal rankings ahead of notable players such as Cam Coleman (Texas), Sam Leavitt (LSU) and Jordan Seaton (LSU). He ended up transferring to Texas Tech in a move that saw him earn a reported $5 million.

However, a report by The Athletic's Justin Williams on Wednesday confirmed that Sorsby could end up losing $1 million in court, as Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against him.

"The University of Cincinnati has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against former quarterback Brendan Sorsby, according to court documents obtained byThe Athletic on Wednesday," wrote Williams. "Cincinnati is seeking a $1 million buyout in liquidated damages from Sorsby for the quarterback violating a multiseason revenue-sharing agreement with the university."

Williams also confirmed that Sorsby had signed an 18-month and two-season NIL contract and that his payment was due 30 days after his decision to transfer.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs for a first down in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the simple solution would be for Sorsby to just pay it and move on, he has been advised by his agents not to.

"The lawsuit states that before initiating litigation, Cincinnati reached out to Sorsby’s representation, who “advised that Sorsby refuses to pay the university anything,” according to the complaint," wrote Williams.

Whether or not this will work out in Cincinnati's favor is unknown, but there has been a trend of the NCAA and programs being left by players not faring so well in court.

This past season for the Bearcats, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while completing 61.6% of his passes. He also showed the ability to make plays with his legs, rushing for 580 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

In Lubbock, Sorsby is expected to not only take the Red Raiders back to the College Football Playoff, but also provide them with a strong enough boost to where they can contend for a title. The Red Raiders lost to Oregon by a score of 23-0, but were squarely in the game well into the fourth quarter.

Defensively, they were slowing down Dante Moore and the explosive Oregon offense, but offensively, they were unable to get anything going. The 2026 season will be Sorsby's final year of eligibility.