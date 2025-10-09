Paul Finebaum lambasts Bill Belichick over ‘meaningless’ statement
Staring out over a gorgeous view of whatever golf course you can imagine on a fine fall morning, Mike Greenberg teed up a Bill Belichick topic for Paul Finebaum to crush 350 yards out into the fairway.
Finebaum is a vocal critic of, well, most college football coaches, but the Belichick situation in Chapel Hill had the SEC Network host particularly agitated. When he joined the Get Up crew on ESPN early Thursday morning, Greenberg began by asking him about Belichick's comments following the team's latest loss vs. Clemson, 38 to 10.
North Carolina had posted the following tweet Wednesday evening confirming Belichick's commitment to the program as well as the program's commitment to Bill Belichick despite the poor start everyone has witnessed.
Now, let's see how Paul Finebaum felt about that social media post...
"First of all, I felt those statements were completely and totally bogus," Finebaum quipped. "If you’re going to make a declarative statement, make it. Don’t just issue a meaningless piece of paper, which is what Belichick did."
Harsh words from Finebaum, who didn't let up with his further analysis of Belichick's good old college try.
"It feels to me like it is over," he declared. "And I think his behavior is indicative of that. Not to make too much out of it, but he basically took a week off during the bye week," Finebaum added on Belichick.
"He’s entitled to have his own private life. We’ve said that repeatedly here, but I’ve never heard of a coach in big-time college football to do something like that. Maybe take an afternoon off to play golf during the bye week, but not go on vacation."
For Paul Finebaum, the short, lifeless post on X, the week off over the bye, and the uninspiring performance on the field are all signs that Bill Belichick should consider stepping aside after a disastrous one season in college.
"So to me, he has checked out, the play on the field has checked out," said Finebaum. "His coaching has been abysmal and I think Bill Belichick would be wise to walk out now before the humiliation gets any worse."
There goes Paul Finebaum pretty much slamming the door on a possible turnaround in Chapel Hill. He's certainly not optimistic about Bill Belichick even reaching a second season at UNC, believing that the longer this charade drones on... the farther Belichick's star might fall.