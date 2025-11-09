Paul Finebaum makes ‘serious argument’ for 9-3 team making College Football Playoff
As part of his weekly spot on the Matt Barrie Show, Paul Finebaum and the ESPN host debated the merits of a potential 9-3 team getting into the College Football Playoff. After stacking up resumes, they believe there's a genuine case for one contender to still squeeze into the field even if they wind up with three losses and single-digit wins.
Last year's very first 12-team playoff field featured an unofficial 10-2/9-3 cutoff point. Many of the 10-2 teams across the power conferences made the field while the first three at-large teams left out were all 9-3 SEC teams in Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina. This year, we're shaping up for another debate about a potential three-loss SEC team and whether they belond in the field, per Finebaum.
That team? The Texas Longhorns, sitting at No. 11 in the initial CFP rankings from last week despite possessing two losses already. With a remarkably tough schedule behind them and in front of them through the final few weeks, the 'Horns could warrant selection into the field despite a less-than-stellar record.
"Let’s say Texas loses at Georgia," Finebaum supposed of the game next weekend. "Then the final game of the season is at home against a what will likely be an undefeated Texas A&M team. So, should they get that win and finish 9-3, I think you’re going to have to have a serious argument that they have a spot in there."
Now, while Finebaum might give Texas the nod, what the committee would do with a 9-3 Longhorn pickle remains unproven.
"You know, this committee, and I’ll save all the aggravation for later. Who knows what they’ll be interested in the final weekend. But you’ll have to factor in that Ohio State game, and that could give them a kick."
Texas schedule makes 9-3 CFP bid reasonable
Looking at Texas, they've played a heck of a schedule. They went on the road and lost to No. 1 Ohio State in Week 1, yet remain the only team this season to keep a game against the Buckeyes within one possession.
The fact they played that game and played it competitively, in a 14-7 loss, really shouldn't count against them. Otherwise, what's the point of ever scheduling such a tough game if you're not going to get credit for playing the best team in the country within a touchdown on their home field? Texas could have just played another bad team like Virginia Tech and steamrolled to 10-2, but would that really signal Texas is better than they are now with the extra loss?
Paul Finebaum is simply pointing out that Texas, who may have the toughest schedule in America this season, perhaps should get in at 9-3 thanks to their full body of work, despite a handful of losses.
"I mean you could you could really have some wild debates about about that," he said to close out the discussion.