Paul Finebaum names college football powerhouse that is ‘back’
On this weekend's segment of "Paul IN or Paul OUT" on SportsCenter, the SEC Network star joined the show to issue his Sunday morning decrees on college football following a full Week 2 Saturday slate.
One question posed to Paul Finebaum: Is Florida State all the way back? The Sminoles advanced to 2-0 with a 77-3 beatdown of East Texas A&M in Week 2 on the heels of the 31-17 drubbing of Alabama on their own home field to open the year. After collecting just two wins through all of last season, FSU is already out to 2-0 this fall and won some support back from an SEC talking head.
“I’m in," Finebaum judged of the Seminoles. "I’m a little bit disappointed they gave up that field goal, I thought it was going to be perfect," he joked of the 77-3 final score from Saturday. Comedy aside, though, Finebaum is seriously buying in on Florida State.
"But Florida State is back, mark it down right here," Paul Finebaum declared. "Sell all your stock in everything else. They have a long way to go, but I think Mike Norvell re-stocked his roster and they are looking legitimate. They do have a couple of big games ahead, though.”
Those games? Several come against other programs in the Sunshine State, but thankfully for the Seminoles, not against the historically great South Florida squad Alex Golesh cooked up. FSU does get Miami at home in a couple weeks — what should be a blockbuster showdown. Meanwhile, they'll face a Florida team that ought to be gasping and wheezing at the tail-end of a truly unbelievable gauntlet of games come November.
Aside from those bouts, Florida State also has to face Clemson on the road, but the Tigers have certainly looked vulnerable through two weeks of play. Other than that, the slate it typical for the ACC and full of fluff like Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, Stanford, you know, which should be easy victories for top-25 teams who have a beating pulse.
