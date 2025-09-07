Paul Finebaum names best team in college football after Week 2
On Sunday morning SportsCenter, SEC Network star Paul Finebaum popped by to fire off a clip of college football takes in light of Week 2 Saturday... all part of a segment titled: "Paul IN or Paul OUT?"
The non-expert SportsCenter hosts peppered Finebaum with college football questions to answer with an IN or OUT. When the topic reached LSU, Paul was asked whether he's in or out on the Tigers as the best team in the SEC right now. Not only is Paul in on that notion, but he issued an even bolder claim about Brian Kelly's club.
“I’m in on LSU right now, guys," quipped Finebaum. "They are the best team in the country because they have the most significant win."
Woah. That's a statement from Paul, who lauds the road win over Clemson as the best in the country through Weeks 0, 1 and 2. Now, the Tigers must prove such lofty appraisal and have several more opportunities to do so against quality conference foes. But among the Southeastern's 16, LSU takes the cake.
"There have been some good wins in the SEC, like Mississippi State last night, but I’m not ready to move them up," Finebaum continued. "But I am ready to put LSU for now."
As for other SEC contenders? Well, Paul is patting the shovel on top of the fresh dirt Florida was just buried with, but Georgia looks expectedly strong while Oklahoma just nabbed one of the other premier wins of the early season.
"Look out for Georgia, they play Tennessee this weekend," Finebaum commented. "Florida I think we can move to the back of the line, Oklahoma’s moving up, Alabama’s not going anywhere. So, count me in (on LSU)."
LSU beat Clemson by a lower-scoring 17-10 mark, but that arguably should have been 24-10 thanks to a Barion Brown touchdown catch that was controversially overturned and caused a missed LSU field goal on the possession. But who cares about semantics, the Tigers beat the other Tigers in the other Death Valley to start their season cut the monkey off Brian Kelly's back.
In Week 2, the Tigers quielty won by just 16 points against Louisiana Tech, 23-7, with Brown racking up north of 100 all-purpose yards in a standout performance from the Kentucky transfer. Now, it's a home game against reeling Florida for the No. 3 team in the nation.
