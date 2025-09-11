Paul Finebaum names one SEC team in turmoil
Following a dramatic Saturday of college football, Paul Finebaum hopped on SportsCenter Sunday morning to answer some lingering questions about the Week 2 action.
As part of a segment titled "Paul IN or Paul OUT" with Finebaum, the SEC Network host was asked whether Florida's upcoming four-game stretch against top-20 teams will sink any remaining hope at a College Football Playoff appearance. He could hardly believe the guys on SportsCenter were even serious with still mentioning the CFP for Florida after their debacle vs. USF.
“Did you ask me if last night ended their playoff hopes or if the next four games… because last night put them underground and I am very much in on that," Finebaum declared. "Thanks for asking me an easy question, finally, after a couple of weeks."
Okay, then. According to Paul Finebaum, these gators are belly-up in the water as of the second weekend in September. More than just the loss, though, Finebaum sees a team likely to combust from the inside.
"This team is one in turmoil," he explained, lamenting UF's upcoming challenges. Finebaum just doesn't see how Florida can pull themselves back together after already losing, objectively, in one of their easier games on the entire slate.
"What kind of schedule did they get? They scheduled Miami, Florida State and USF as non-conference, and they already lost (to USF). There doesn’t look to be any light at the end of the tunnel, and that’s just part of the schedule. They still have Georgia down the road, Florida State down the road and Ole Miss."
Finebaum stopped there to ask: "Should I continue on or do you smell a .500 or losing record for Billy Napier?”
With the totally deflating home loss to South Florida, plus the unbelievable line of competition still to come, it's just hard to imagine the Gators finding a way to go 8-4 or better and even maintain hope as an SEC or CFP contender. If they do, Paul Finebaum will be mightily impressed.
Read more on College Football HQ
- Ranking the 8 best team performances in Week 2 of college football
- Six overrated teams from Week 3 college football AP top 25 poll
- PETA demands college football player stop bringing pet cat Pudge to games
- Oregon State allows bizarre punt return TD, causes coach to drop F-bomb
- Predicting College GameDay destinations for each remaining week of the regular season