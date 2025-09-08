Paul Finebaum names SEC coach who changed the script in Week 2
The roar inside Bryant-Denny Stadium was back on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide bounced back from an embarrassing loss in its opener at Florida State to a 73-0 demolition of Louisiana-Monroe. It was the kind of emphatic response new head coach Kalen DeBoer needed after doubts surfaced in Week 1.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum captured the moment during his appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” when he said DeBoer “did everything they could to change the script.” Finebaum noted how fans quickly rallied after seeing a complete team performance, adding that the effort restored confidence even if the result itself was expected.
For DeBoer, it was less about the final score and more about the shift in mentality. “The response, whether it was on the plane ride or in the locker room last Saturday, just really upset. Just not happy. Just obsessed with understanding that we have to better,” he said postgame. That message translated into Alabama’s largest margin of victory since 1951.
Alabama’s Dominant Win Showed A Team Resetting Its Season
The Tide overwhelmed Louisiana-Monroe from the opening kick, turning what could have been a perfunctory bounce-back into a performance that set records. Quarterback Ty Simpson completed all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, breaking Bryce Young’s single-game mark for consecutive completions. He added a rushing score, giving Alabama stability at a position that had been under scrutiny.
Freshman Keelon Russell’s first touchdown pass and wide receiver Germie Bernard’s two scores highlighted the playmakers stepping up in the absence of Ryan Williams.
The defense, which drew criticism for a lack of discipline at Florida State, tightened up and didn’t allow a single point. Defensive lineman James Smith responded from a costly Week 1 personal foul penalty with a team-high four tackles.
Perhaps the most telling stat came from the special teams: Alabama never punted. Every offensive possession ended with points, showing both consistency and intent to keep pressure on throughout the game. Even with the competition caveat, the crisp execution suggested the coaching staff and roster shook off the shock of Tallahassee.
Kalen DeBoer Brings Stability To Alabama’s Outlook
Finebaum’s assessment carried weight because Alabama fans had grown restless after watching Florida State push them around. Against UL-Monroe, the energy and focus were unmistakable. The offensive line gave Simpson time, the running game found rhythm through Kevin Riley and AK Dear, and the receivers looked polished in route execution.
It may not predict success against Georgia or in SEC play, but the win restored belief in DeBoer’s approach. He demanded intensity, and the team responded. Finebaum said it best: “This team looked like a real team again.” That sentiment may be fleeting, but for Alabama to rise back into contention, confidence had to be rebuilt before anything else.
The Tide climbed two spots to No. 19 in the AP poll ahead of this weekend’s home matchup with Wisconsin. That contest, the second against a Power Four opponent this season, will provide a more telling measure of where DeBoer’s team truly stands.
Alabama changed the conversation in Week 2. Now it must show the turnaround was more than a one-night reset.